Good Works: Kathy Anderson, Norskedalen

Norskedalen (which means the Norwegian Valley) is a nature and heritage center dedicated to preserving, interpreting and sharing the natural environment and cultural heritage of the region. It encompasses 443 acres surrounding Coon Valley. Guests visit Norskedalen to explore its nine-plus miles of trails, labyrinth and arboretum and to learn about botany, wildlife, conservation and the Norwegian culture.

Kathy Anderson is a long-time volunteer at Norskedalen and currently serves on its board of directors.

What gets you out of bed in the morning?

Having the opportunity to spend my retirement volunteering, working on projects I enjoy, and meeting new friends along the way keeps me motivated every day. I was blessed to have a career that I appreciated, but with any job, there are limitations on your time. Now, I have the privilege of setting my schedule and making time for volunteer work that is so fulfilling to me.

Norskedalen has given me a chance to work with a great group of people doing activities that I enjoy. I have been lucky to build friendships with many individuals I might never have had a chance to meet had I not chosen to volunteer at Norskedalen. And I have learned so much along the way! I am grateful to wake up with a purpose every morning and go to bed with a sense of accomplishment every night. I am truly a lucky person.

What surprises you most about the work that you do with Norskedalen?

I have been a volunteer at Norskedalen for more than 10 years and I continue to be surprised by everything I learn when I am here. As an amateur genealogist, the docent training has shared many details about immigration that I didn’t know. I have learned so many helpful cooking techniques from other volunteers, something almost every time our kitchen crew gets together.

I grew up in small towns and cities so there are a million things I have learned about farming since I started volunteering at Norskedalen. For example, for obvious health reasons, tobacco is no longer grown here but starting in the 1880s, it was a huge cash crop and contributed to the financial stability of many family farms in this area. I have learned about planting the seeds, transplanting the seedlings, deworming and topping the plants, harvesting, spearing, curing and baling. And did you know there is a difference between ridge tobacco and valley tobacco? Before volunteering at Norskedalen, the only thing I knew about tobacco was that it is harmful to your health!

What do you wish more people understood about Norskedalen?

Norskedalen is a wonderful asset, albeit a hidden gem, in our community. There are so many opportunities on the 400-plus acres at Norskedalen for recreation, education, crafts and hobbies, exercising, celebrating heritage, live music, events and so much more for members and volunteers. Members enjoy coming for a walk on the trails, a heritage class, an event, or even a picnic with friends or family.

Volunteers can come for several hours a week or several hours a year. Because we have a large campus that incorporates something for all ages in the areas of history, nature, science and the arts, you can share your talents and skills on many levels. We have accountants, singers, teachers and even a retired dentist who volunteer at Norskedalen. There is so much here for everyone to enjoy!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0