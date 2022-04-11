Good Works: La Crosse Area Family Collaborative

Deb Dobrunz is a neighborhood social worker with La Crosse Area Family Collaborative.

The La Crosse Area Family Collaborative is a voluntary, neighborhood-based prevention program that aims to support La Crosse area children, youth and families in an accessible, collaborative, responsive and empowering way. It accomplishes that by focusing on developing trusting relationships at the neighborhood level and finding ways to be helpful. LAFC currently has three neighborhood social workers serving families with elementary-school-age or younger children who reside in select neighborhoods.

What’s one thing you wish people understood better about the collaborative?

The one thing I wish people understood better about the La Crosse Area Family Collaborative is that everything we do is truly driven by the families we serve (respectful customer service approach). This has to do with everything from the physical tasks and needs we work on together to the pace of engagement and level of advocacy. Food insecurities, homelessness, dependency, struggles with mental and physical health are often the result of deep-rooted generational poverty, social and racial injustice, and difficult childhood experiences. Overcoming the effects that stress has on the brain and body and working towards systemic change does indeed take time. In the meantime, we try to empower people every day to find their way.

Was there a day or event in this job that was life-changing for you? Will you please describe it?

The one interesting thing about my career is that there has never been a particular day or event that was life-changing. Instead, my career has been more of a series of moving people and pictures, each with a story all their own and each continuing to evolve and refine themselves as they come into their own. I am merely a coach or a cheerleader on the sidelines.

I hope to help people discover what they need or want and then help navigate how to get there. In the complexities of any body of work, ordinary moments can speak to its importance. It is in celebrating the growth in others and within yourself that can have an impact. I love it when families come up to me with whom I had worked in the past, and they tell me how they are doing now. We celebrate the growth and continue the journey.

If you could title your work as a movie, what would it be?

If I were to title my work as a movie, I would call it “Poverty Navigator.” Just like if you were going to a foreign country and needed someone to show you around a new place or culture, I can show people how to maneuver in middle-class culture and still be rooted in the culture they know and understand. I am a student of my own life.

Living in poverty or marginalization increases stress. Stress narrows the ability to think and plan. Understanding stress and its impacts can help you become more adept at managing it. Using adverse experiences as a gift to build upon is a skill if it is known and understood. I like to help people discover their own capabilities and build protective factors. I always tell people — I knew you had this all along — you were born to learn and grow.

