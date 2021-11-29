Good Works: La Crosse Chamber Chorale continues to inspire

Music and song — they help our spirits soar, console us when we are low, make us think and feel, heal us and bring us together!

It has been such a long road since the pandemic struck our community, but the La Crosse Chamber Chorale is excited to be singing in person once more and sharing the power of beautiful, reviving, and moving choral music.

The Chorale has inspired our Coulee Region listeners since its founding in 1985. For almost three decades, our volunteer community choir grew through the leadership and vision of UW-L music professor Dr. Paul Rusterholz. In 2019, Dr. Christopher Hathaway of UW-L took over the role of artistic director and conductor, continuing our tradition of presenting varied, inclusive, and professional quality repertoire reflective of our changing world.

Our mission is to bring our listeners together through exceptional choral music. Kept physically apart this last season because of COVID-19, our singers still found a way to make music, and we released four virtual concerts on our YouTube Channel throughout the 2020-21 season. These concerts were free of charge and are still available to view at www.YouTube.com/lacrossechamberchorale.

The La Crosse Chamber Chorale’s 2021-22 season, “The Long Road,” commemorates the difficult journey we have been on this past pandemic year, recognizing that we still have a ways to go, but celebrating our return to live performances with songs of togetherness and unity, much needed in our world today!

Here’s what is coming up! On Dec. 19, we present Serenity, our free of charge annual holiday hymn-sing at Christ Episcopal Church, where we invite our audience to sing with us. On February 26 and 27 we present Together in Prayer, reflecting upon the hardship and loss of the past year. On March 18 we’ll be welcoming back Chorale founder Dr. Jo Ann Miller and her choir from North Dakota State University for a joint concert at English Lutheran Church.

On April 2 and 3, “We Shall Overcome” will lift up the voices of the oppressed and overlooked who have been on a long road fighting for peace and equality. Finally, we will hold our annual fundraising dinner, The May Feaste, with a concert entitled “A New World” on May 20 — an evening that is always filled with good food, friendship, and fun. More information about all of these events and our organization can be found on our website www.chamberchorale.org.

These performances would not be possible without the generosity of individuals and businesses within our community. A quarter of our budget is dependent upon concert sponsorships, donations, and advertisement purchases in our programs, all of which help defray concert costs and keep ticket prices low. We are very grateful that donations have remained consistent over the past years and even doubled during the pandemic shutdown, which allowed us to share virtual concerts at no cost to our viewers. Income from the United Fund for the Arts and Humanities (UFAH) contributes to our financial stability by providing reliable support for a broad range of expenses. Additionally, we are thankful for grant funds from the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration that provide free tickets to students and specific groups connected to the themes present in our concerts. All of this speaks to the generous community support of the arts and specifically the Chorale.

There are still opportunities to support the Chorale throughout this season, either financially with a donation, concert sponsorship, or an advertisement purchase in our concert programs, or by volunteering to usher or sell tickets at our concerts. Lastly, our May Feaste fundraising dinner, which includes a raffle, silent auction, and live auction, relies on in-kind donations from local businesses for its success!

Most importantly, though, we invite you to come to a concert and discover how music can bring us together and inspire us. The La Crosse Chamber Chorale is making great music and great contributions to our community arts scene. Come join us!

