Good Works: La Crosse Community Foundation adapts as needs change

Since the initial arrival of COVID-19 in La Crosse County, the La Crosse Community Foundation has been anticipating and adapting to meet the changing needs of La Crosse County residents and nonprofit organizations — a practice it has observed for 90 years and plans to continue forever.
Within days of school and business closures last March, the La Crosse Community Foundation partnered with Great Rivers United Way to establish the La Crosse Area Emergency Response Fund. The fund helped people hardest hit by work losses related to the pandemic by funding La Crosse County charitable organizations that offered direct services for targeted populations.
Community response was impressive, and donations flowed in from individuals, families and businesses. Within just six weeks, the fund had grown to more than $1 million.
Grants from the fund were distributed to 30 nonprofit organizations in the community, supplementing government response and helping thousands of residents with even the most basic needs, such as shelter, food and diapers.
Needs continued to shift in the following months, as many nonprofits could not host fundraisers needed to close the gap between revenue and expenses. The timing wasn’t good. Many organizations realized the budget shortfalls while facing significant and often expensive changes to deliver services to people who most needed them.
This time, the foundation responded by creating the Emergency Survival Grant program. The survival grants focused on funding operating costs for nonprofit organizations, particularly those at risk of permanently closing their doors. Through it, LCF disbursed more than $346,000 to 26 area nonprofits.
The foundation has monitored the community’s changing needs through what it’s seen in the grant process. Most recently, grant applications and conversations with leaders of various nonprofits revealed that most local organizations are no longer at risk of closing. But they are looking to reopen, reengage with donors and bring back staff. They’re now stabilizing operations.
To aid in that effort, the La Crosse Community Foundation this spring replaced the Emergency Survival Grant Program with the Pandemic Relief and Recovery Grant Program. This newest program provides unrestricted funds to nonprofit organizations that lost significant revenue because of COVID-19. In the first round of grants from the fund, awarded just last month, the foundation distributed $77,500 to five local causes.
Nonprofits’ survival through the last year is an incredible testament to the staff who work at these organizations, the boards that oversee them and the donors that support them. All stepped up in new and creative ways to keep these organizations going.
As for the foundation, it’s been able to support nonprofits only because of the generosity of past and present donors. Every dollar at the foundation — every dollar disbursed during the pandemic — is there because of people who wanted to invest in their community.
Looking back today, 14 months after COVID quashed our way of life, the foundation is especially grateful for these community visionaries and philanthropists. Because of them, as the pandemic recedes into history, the La Crosse Community Foundation will remain: moving forward to solve new challenges and meet new needs.
Jamie Schloegel is executive director of the La Crosse Community Foundation.