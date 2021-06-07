Good Works: La Crosse Community Foundation adapts as needs change

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This time, the foundation responded by creating the Emergency Survival Grant program. The survival grants focused on funding operating costs for nonprofit organizations, particularly those at risk of permanently closing their doors. Through it, LCF disbursed more than $346,000 to 26 area nonprofits.

The foundation has monitored the community’s changing needs through what it’s seen in the grant process. Most recently, grant applications and conversations with leaders of various nonprofits revealed that most local organizations are no longer at risk of closing. But they are looking to reopen, reengage with donors and bring back staff. They’re now stabilizing operations.

To aid in that effort, the La Crosse Community Foundation this spring replaced the Emergency Survival Grant Program with the Pandemic Relief and Recovery Grant Program. This newest program provides unrestricted funds to nonprofit organizations that lost significant revenue because of COVID-19. In the first round of grants from the fund, awarded just last month, the foundation distributed $77,500 to five local causes.

Nonprofits’ survival through the last year is an incredible testament to the staff who work at these organizations, the boards that oversee them and the donors that support them. All stepped up in new and creative ways to keep these organizations going.