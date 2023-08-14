Having been around for 125 years, the La Crosse County Historical Society has a history of its own. With two community museums, the La Crosse Area Heritage Center, Historic Hixon House and a permanent artifact collection, the historical society offers numerous opportunities for everyone to engage with the heritage of La Crosse County and the surrounding region. And with Historic Trolley Tours in collaboration with Explore La Crosse, the Silent City Tours at Oak Grove Cemetery, and presentations at the Heritage Center, it offers something for everyone.

The experiences, in-person and online exhibits and programming reach more than 18,000 people each year, including guests ranging from school groups to residents, out-of-state visitors and cruise boat passengers.

As curator for the La Crosse County Historical Society, Amy Vach cares for the artifacts, ensuring they'll be around for future generations.

How did you find your passion for La Crosse's history?

When I was little, I watched an episode of Reading Rainbow about museums. From that point on, I was hooked on history. During my undergrad at UW-La Crosse, I interned with LCHS and fell in love with La Crosse through LCHS's artifact collection. Each artifact is a primary source that shares its own story of La Crosse's collective heritage. These preserved objects of our community's past tell stories that link La Crosse's past to the present. You can read about history, but seeing the objects and engaging with the stories they tell creates a unique, lasting impression that cannot be replicated. Connecting to the past in this way develops a sense of place and belonging in our community. People know where they came from, how our community was created, and that they, too, are a part of it, its past, present and future.

What from La Crosse's history would blow our minds to learn about?

People's minds are usually blown when I tell them that steamboats are buried beneath Riverside Park. A little over a century ago, Riverside was not the park we know and love today. Then, it was known as Levee Park and served as the center of La Crosse's commercial boat traffic, where steamboats docked along Front Street and Spence Park. In 1911, renowned landscape architect John Nolen designed the plan for La Crosse's park system, and that included creating a beautiful yet functional park where La Crosse meets the river. So today's Riverside Park was constructed with fill, extending the park and public boat landing. As a byproduct, three steamboats from the mid-to late-1800s are supposedly buried beneath the park: the Honey Eye, Alice, and Johnny Schmoker.

What has been the most exciting exhibit you've been part of with the La Crosse County Historical Society?

The most exciting exhibit that I've been a part of was creating our present local history museum, the La Crosse Area Heritage Center. That project involved creating 12 exhibits over the course of about six months. LCHS collaborated with other organizations and community members, including the UWL's Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center, the Enduring Families Project, Nou Vang, Tracy Littlejohn, and Josephine Lee, to create a mirrored interpretation that reflects our region's rich and diverse heritage. We focused on the 2nd-grade social studies curriculum to include material relevant to those students but also to the community and out-of-town visitors to engage with La Crosse's past. The Heritage Center opened in November 2020 at 506 Main St. in Downtown La Crosse. This self-guided museum is open to the public 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.