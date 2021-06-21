Good Works: La Crosse Jail Ministry offers spiritual support to the incarcerated

The mission of La Crosse Jail Ministry is “to provide an opportunity and create an environment for inmates that awakens, renews and stimulates their spiritual life, thereby promoting behavioral change, social reintegration and personal well-being.”

La Crosse County is a leader in the state for programming in the jail working to rehabilitate the inmates. All of these programs are working to equip the inmates with the tools they need to be resilient and not return to criminal activity. The programs not only target addictions, mental health, veteran status, education and employment but through our jail ministry their spiritual and basic needs. We are one of the few counties in the state with a full-time chaplain.

When the pandemic happened the jail administration limited access to the jail to employees only to reduce exposure to the inmates and have been successful at keeping them healthy. The chaplain, who is an employee of the La Crosse Jail Ministry Board, was recently hired and started back in the jail January 19.