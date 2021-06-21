Good Works: La Crosse Jail Ministry offers spiritual support to the incarcerated

The mission of La Crosse Jail Ministry is “to provide an opportunity and create an environment for inmates that awakens, renews and stimulates their spiritual life, thereby promoting behavioral change, social reintegration and personal well-being.”
La Crosse County is a leader in the state for programming in the jail working to rehabilitate the inmates. All of these programs are working to equip the inmates with the tools they need to be resilient and not return to criminal activity. The programs not only target addictions, mental health, veteran status, education and employment but through our jail ministry their spiritual and basic needs. We are one of the few counties in the state with a full-time chaplain.
When the pandemic happened the jail administration limited access to the jail to employees only to reduce exposure to the inmates and have been successful at keeping them healthy. The chaplain, who is an employee of the La Crosse Jail Ministry Board, was recently hired and started back in the jail January 19.
The chaplain provides books, games, puzzles and spiritual material for all inmates for all faiths. The chaplain also provides personal visits and Christian studies for those who are interested. The chaplain through the generous donations from the community provides supplies, haircuts, and clothes upon release for indigent inmates. The chaplain is also a liaison if the inmate seeks a connection to their faith community. Soon jail administration and the chaplain will be providing training for volunteers and will begin with them providing worship services.
Our ministry wants to meet their needs in the jail as well as work to connect them to their faith and then their faith community when they are released from incarceration. It is through the presence in the jail that we can make those first connections. We are also working to rejuvenate our Circles of Support program that offers an opportunity for former inmates to be mentored by a small circle of community members.
Faith communities and community members can support our ministry by:
- Welcoming former inmates to your faith community.
- Praying for the ministry.
- Donating money.
- Providing supplies.
- Offering opportunities to learn about our jail ministry.
For more information please go to our website at lacrossejailministry.org or find a short video on YouTube by searching for La Crosse Jail Ministry.
Ann Wales is chaplain of the La Crosse Jail Ministry.