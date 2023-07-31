La Crosse Promise’s Future Centers are rewriting the narrative for local students. These vibrant hubs of learning and opportunity illuminate new pathways for young minds, promising not just brighter futures but ways to shape them.

Future Centers provide career guidance and post-secondary education planning for high school students in the School District of La Crosse. Advisors work one-on-one with students to develop plans to grow opportunities and address individual barriers. They help students with many aspects of career planning, scholarship and college applications, essays, financial aid, college tours, resumes, interviewing and job shadows. Future Centers also host several financial aid help sessions for students and families and organize a Future Fair at Central and Logan each spring, bringing in dozens of businesses and allowing students to explore various career fields.

One of the advisors reshaping how students dream about tomorrow and plan for today is Kathi Millard.

What motivated you to become an advisor for Future Centers?It really was the chance to work with students and for an organization that was committed to education. I had been working with students in a volunteer capacity for a number of years in Rotary with iFeed and in some other organizations and loved the energy and ideas that the kids brought to the table. I had previous experience and was successful in working with a different population of people, creating resumes, doing job shadows, and helping them get and maintain employment. With those skills and experience and my connections with many people and businesses in the community, I felt that the Future Center Advisor position was a good one for me, and I could truly help the students discover their talents and make a difference in their lives. The students are our future, and La Crosse Promise is committed to supporting and helping them make the most informed decisions they can about their futures.

What’s the most common concern or question students bring to you?The most common question or concern that students come to me for is that they don’t know what they want to do after high school. Some are very committed to going on to higher education or into the workforce but most just don’t know what they want to do. A college degree has a different value today than it did a few years ago. College is expensive, and students worry a lot about that and whether college is the right choice for them. There are just so many opportunities available career-wise that they just don’t know where to begin. But that is where the Future Centers come in. We can help them discover their aptitudes and talents and how to translate those into some sort of career, giving them the information and tools they need to make the most informed decision they can about their future.

Can you describe a particularly rewarding moment you’ve had with a student?Two stories come to mind. I had been working with a number of students on essays, scholarships and financial aid. I saw one of the students in the hall, and she said with the biggest smile on her face, “I got into college!” She was beaming and could not have been happier. She said, “Thanks for your help.”

I arranged a job shadow for another student. When we reviewed how it went, he said the job shadow confirmed that that was the field of study he wanted to major in. I ran into him in the hall the next week, and he, with the biggest smile on his face, said, “I got into college! Thanks for your help.”

To see the pride and joy on both their faces and how excited they were to be starting the next chapter of their lives was priceless. That’s why you get up and go to work every morning.