Good Works: LCHS evolves beyond pioneer association to explore stories that matter to all of us

The La Crosse County Historical Society (LCHS) was founded in 1898, making it probably the oldest nonprofit organization still active in the region. It was a time when, throughout the upper Midwest, the first early white settlers from New England and their descendants were responding to an urge to memorialize and document their own history as nation-builders.

Over the years, LCHS’s mission has evolved, its structure has developed and its location has changed several times. Indeed for many of its early years, LCHS had no actual “home” but met in a variety of public spaces. It was only in 1965, with the donation of the home of Gideon and Ellen Hixon at 429 7th St. N., that LCHS acquired an actual physical address of its own.

Today LCHS operates out of three locations. The Hixon House is a wonderfully restored house museum that illustrates themes of early life in the growing city of La Crosse and the decorative arts of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. It also tells the story of Gideon and Ellen Hixon, sometimes called La Crosse’s first “power couple,” who were instrumental in creating the city we know today.

Our offices and artifact storage remain at 145 West Ave. S. This building — the former home of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, and generously donated by Tye and Sandy Schwalbe — proved to be unadaptable to the needs of a public museum space. It has no parking, and the building’s interior includes many different levels that make meeting ADA code impossible. The beautiful sanctuary windows render the space unusable for display galleries as well.

We now maintain a public museum of local history in a rented space in downtown La Crosse called the La Crosse Area Heritage Center, which we created in 2020 during the pandemic shutdown. The Heritage Center replaces a previous museum in the Fish Hatchery building in Riverside Park.

Although it is not the ultimate museum we envision for the Coulee Region, it’s a step in that direction. It features some of the same themes we will be developing for a larger facility dedicated to the history of La Crosse County and the surrounding region. These include the stories of the many different peoples who have lived here across time, and the interaction and connections between natural history and human history. New people are still coming to live here, and people still influence the natural world and are influenced by it. These stories are intertwined and ongoing, and being able to experience this history is an important part of belonging to a place and understanding it.

LCHS offers other ways to learn about local history as well. Our longest-running program is the annual Discover the Silent City walking tour in Oak Grove Cemetery. Every year we choose a theme and illustrate it through the lives of people buried at Oak Grove Cemetery, with original scripts researched and written by staff and volunteers and performed by local actors.

For the last two years, we have served as the fiscal sponsor for the Enduring Families Project. This group has brought to light new (or ignored) information about the Black families who settled here and built lives in the Coulee Region. Their live performances at schools and various public events have now been preserved on video.

LCHS is a member-governed nonprofit, and membership brings with it a subscription to our quarterly newsletter, Past, Present & Future, in which we publish research on a variety of topics relating to local history. You can learn about the history of African-American settlement in southwestern Wisconsin, early German shooting clubs, the lives of early settlers like John and Augusta Levy, the now gone but once-booming photo finishing industry — you never know what we will feature!

In 2022 we will be continuing to grow a new endeavor, Guide School, with the intention of training new guides and docents while also offering to the general public the opportunity to learn about local history in a series of classes and presentations by local history experts. We will cover everything from the stories of the Ho-Chunk as they suffered removal from ancestral lands to a primer on the old buildings in downtown La Crosse. Watch for more information on scheduling for Guide School.

This is a good opportunity to clear up some common misunderstandings around how LCHS is funded: We are not a part of either city or county government. Like other private nonprofit corporations, we depend on a mix of admissions and programming fees, grants and donations from foundations and private individuals. In a normal year, the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors does makes an annual grant to LCHS that is roughly 5% of our operating budget.

2022 is slightly different. With financial support from both the city and the county of La Crosse, LCHS has just embarked on the next step towards our goal of a permanent home that will provide space for artifacts and people, with storage, exhibit development, offices, galleries and public programming areas all in one place. Together with engaged community members, we are working with FEH Design out of Dubuque and Lord Cultural Resources of Toronto on a series of strategic plans that will help us define what we need to achieve our vision, what the community will support, and how we should move forward. It is possible that by May of 2022, we will have selected at least one or possibly two to three potential sites and be ready to start planning a capital campaign.

Over time, our mission to preserve and share local history has blossomed and grown to be inclusive of all the cultures represented here, while at the same time staying true to our faith in historic artifacts to tell stories and bring to life a shared understanding of what it is to be human in this place we call home.

Visitor information Hixon House 429 Seventh St. N., La Crosse

Presently closed for the winter, with tours by appointment only La Crosse Area Heritage Center 506 Main St., La Crosse

Winter hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 AM to 5 PM For more information on either museum, call 608-782-1980

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0