Good Works: Leading the Blue Stars

Brad Furlano has been executive director and CEO of Blue Stars Performing Arts for Youth since 2006.

Blue Stars Performing Arts for Youth is committed to developing life skills in young people through education and achievement in the performing arts. Students learn how applying teamwork, dedication, perseverance, goal-setting and discipline contributes to their success now and in their future endeavors. Through a summer-long, immersive experience, we strive to give everyone in our program an experience that resonates with them now and throughout their life.

Why does your agency matter to the community?

The Blue Stars matter to the community for several reasons:

We provide a positive, life-changing program to young adults that is not dependent on athletics or academics but on the desire to work towards goals with others and perform to the best of our abilities.

We represent the La Crosse area throughout the country and world. As one of the premier drum and bugle corps in the world, millions of people know of La Crosse through their exposure to the Blue Stars. We perform live for more than 500,000 people each year, with tens of thousands more watching online.

We bring an amazing artistic event to La Crosse each summer at our River City Rhapsody show. The show allows more than a thousand young adults from the Blue Stars and other visiting drum and bugle corps to delight and entertain fans young and old.

We take seriously our responsibility to our community by contributing to food drives, donating excess goods we have after each season and volunteering where we can make an impact.

What’s changed the most since your organization started?

A lot has changed since the Blue Stars were founded in 1964, but I’m also amazed at how much is the same.

There are some obvious changes in the nuts and bolts of the drum and bugle corps activity: the instruments used, how the uniforms are designed, how the shows are structured and other things along those lines.

More importantly, the Blue Stars are now a professionally run organization, with a focus on the member experience, health and safety, rigorous fiscal management and long-range planning.

But I’m also amazed at how much has stayed the same. The young adults that participate each year still leave with lifelong friends, the thrill of performing for thousands of fans, a sense of accomplishment and a place they will always call home.

If you had unlimited funding to do your work, how would you do it differently?

Unlimited funding would allow us to:

Expand programming beyond the Blue Stars drum and bugle corps to serve other young adults. That could be through the development of less time-intensive performance units, partnering with area schools to supplement their offerings, providing individual lessons and more.

Lower the barrier of entry for people that want to join the Blue Stars. Our members pay program tuition to participate each year, and while we do offer some scholarships, there is still a financial hurdle that some may find daunting. Unlimited funding would remove this barrier and allow for more socioeconomic diversity.

Ultimately, unlimited funding would allow us to offer our life-changing and life-affirming programs to a larger, more diverse group of young adults.

