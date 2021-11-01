Good Works: League of Women Voters works to empower voters

August 25, 1924, almost 100 years ago, three local women — Alice Hixon, Ella Roberge and Emma Oyen — officially chartered the League of Women Voters of La Crosse and proceeded to establish an organization that sought to educate and encourage (white) women to use their newly established right to vote.

Since then, the LWV of the La Crosse Area (LWVLA) worked to ensure ALL women had the right to vote, which finally occurred with the passing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Our mission is simple: Empowering voters. Defending democracy. And our vision is a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate.

Our Voter Services Committee registers and educates voters. They often do this by partnering with local schools and other organizations. They assist with voter registration, support Vote411.org (a one-stop shop for voter information), host candidate forums to educate the public and serve as a resource for voter information.

But the League does so much more! The LWVLA hosts monthly programs on issues of community interest ranging from PFAS in water to understanding the county’s Criminal Justice Management System. We have an Observer Corps whose members observe and report back on local government meetings to ensure openness and transparency in government. Our Book Club discusses a wide range of books of relevance to the community. While much of the “in-person” work was slowed during the pandemic, our efforts went virtual and our work continued.

Over the past year, we have modernized our website (lwvlacrosse.org) so that it is a resource for everyone in the community. Our calendar of events includes a wide range of programs, our news page helps keep you up-to-date on issues and our programs are recorded and made available for viewing if you weren’t able to make it to the event.

The LWVLA values partnerships in the community because we know that by aligning with other non-partisan organizations, we help make the community stronger and more aware of issues that affect our daily lives. You’ll often see our logo on various community programs, and we are grateful to have so many wonderful groups in the La Crosse area that share our values.

The LWVLA is a 100% volunteer-led non-profit organization and, thus, is dependent on volunteers and donations to do our important work. Volunteers update our calendar, write our newsletter, manage our website, register voters and put together programs for the community. We always need and greatly appreciate even the smallest amount of time one might be willing to give to our organization. And while we understand how valuable everyone’s time is, donations help us partner with other organizations and sponsor community programs. Our website has both a Join and a Donate button for those who wish to support our activities throughout the greater La Crosse community.

As a nonpartisan political organization, we encourage the informed and active participation of citizens in government, work to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influence public policy through education and advocacy. We are political, but we do not support or oppose any political party or candidate.

We are your friends and neighbors, male and female, young and old, who care about our community, our democracy and our future. We welcome ordinary people in the community who also care and want to be more informed to join us — because ordinary people do extraordinary things.

Robin Schmidt is president of the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area.

