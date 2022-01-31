Good Works: Leanne Kruse discusses growing demand for Mississippi Valley Conservancy's work

When Leanne Kruse began work as development coordinator for the Mississippi Valley Conservancy last year, she was far from an outsider — in fact, she’s been a volunteer with the organization since 2014.

The Mississippi Valley Conservancy works to conserve the forests, prairies, wetlands, streams and farms that support native wildlife and enrich its communities for the health and well-being of current and future generations. It does this by partnering with individuals and local communities to permanently protect and maintain public and private land throughout its nine-county service area.

Aside from funding, what’s the biggest challenge facing your organization?

Our biggest challenge is meeting the rapidly increasing demand for land and water protection! Currently, we have a year-long waitlist for landowners that want to partner with us and we simply don’t have the staffing or equipment to maintain all the land we protect. Protecting this land is so important too, with our changing climate threatening the land, wildlife and water we all depend on.

What would you get for your nonprofit if a genie were to grant you three wishes?

Wow — three wishes, where do I even start!

First off, a new truck! Just last week our only truck died as our land protection team was on their way to conduct fieldwork at Tunnelcliffe Cliffs in La Farge. We can’t do the work if we can’t get there!

This leads me to my next wish — more people and more equipment! There is so much work to be done and not enough time or resources for us to make it happen. We have hopes of establishing a second intern crew to conduct habitat restoration activities, but with that comes the need for additional large equipment, like utility terrain vehicles and lawnmowers.

My last wish is a big one: community support and awareness. I hope that everyone understands their role in combating our changing climate, both on an individual level and as a whole community. Ultimately, I wish that we can all come together to protect our precious corner of the planet.

What legislation in the past year has had the biggest impact on your organization?

On June 10, 2021, the Wisconsin legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance voted to renew the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program for four years at $32 million per year. The stewardship fund supports land acquisition by land trusts and municipalities in Wisconsin. It was created to preserve valuable natural areas and wildlife habitat, protect water quality and fisheries and expand opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Many of our public projects, like the beloved La Crosse Blufflands, were only possible thanks to support from this program. While this outcome didn’t reach the long-term goal that we aimed for, we appreciate all the hard work and bipartisan support that went into this hard-fought campaign.

For more information on how to get involved and support the conservancy’s work, please visit our website at www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0