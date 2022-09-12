Good Works: Mara Keyes, Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation

The Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation is a statewide economic development corporation that is “putting dreams to work.” It works with underserved people interested in starting, strengthening or expanding businesses, providing training support and help in accessing resources to overcome barriers such as obtaining business financing. WWBIC clients include women, people of color, veterans, rural residents and people with lower incomes. Mara Keys is WWBIC’s regional director in La Crosse.

If you had unlimited funding to do your work, how would you do it differently?

I would expand the resources we offer in the Coulee Region. WWBIC is celebrating 35 years of impact from our headquarters in Milwaukee. Our office in La Crosse is just over one year old, so we are still ramping up our operations here. If we had unlimited funding, I would look to quickly and expansively roll out our statewide programs locally, including match savings tied to financial wellness training, equity injections for business owners and creating more access to capital for start-up entrepreneurs.

We have made strides in a few of these areas, as the city of La Crosse has approved a revolving loan fund for small business owners, and we are looking to roll out a more robust laptop program to help overcome barriers in access to technology.

Was there a day or event in this role that was life-changing for you?

Earlier this year, we received a message from one of our clients saying, “Thank you so much for helping me believe in myself.” This encapsulates so much of what we do — providing support, training and helping individuals realize their full potential. This was a pivotal moment for me personally and our team. Simply put, I am honored to make our motto come true: “Putting dreams to work!”

What is one non-work-related goal that you would like to achieve in the next five years?

In 2019, I attended a “learn to curl” event put on by the La Crosse Curling Club at Green Island Ice Arena. Within the hour, we were able to curl a game. It was so fun! We immediately started a team and joined the club. Besides a brief hiatus in 2020, we have been back and having a blast. In the next five years, I am hoping our club can secure the funding to complete a new curling facility in La Crosse. My goal would be to participate in a bonspiel (curling tournament) at our new facility on dedicated ice within the next five years!

To learn more about WWBIC’s free training opportunities, visit wwbic.com/classes or call 608-668-4400.