Good Works: Mary Bakalars, Arc La Crosse

Arc La Crosse has advocated for people with developmental and related disabilities for nearly 70 years. It began with a group of parents who wanted more opportunities for their children to attend school, work and participate in the community.

Together, they set the precedent for inclusion and equal rights for people with disabilities through developing and supporting day services, public school education, recreation, residential group homes and other opportunities that promote quality of life alongside peers, family and friends.

Arc helps in many ways: representing people with disabilities with IEPs (independent education plans) in the schools, helping with hearings to appeal decreases in services, identifying pathways to move forward in life and much more. And it does so at no charge to fellow community members.

Today Arc La Crosse remains as committed as ever to advocating for people on the fringes of society — those less often heard and most often in need of support — and is seeking donations to support its ongoing efforts. Mary Bakalars is the coordinator and an advocate with Arc La Crosse.

What do you wish more of us understood about people with disabilities?

Disability is as diverse as differences in non-disabled people. The word “severe” serves no purpose but to disable further. We are all people first.

What motivates you to advocate for people with disabilities?

I have always thought that if there were a simpler way to get what a person needs, everyone would benefit. For example, if I know a person who knows a person who has had a similar experience, we’ll connect those people to the person who has already had the experience.

My daughter was born with profound cerebral palsy. I had no experience with parenting or education in the very special needs of a child with multiple anomalies. As parents, we were caring for a little baby at the very top of “at risk for everything.” Fortunately, we were able to connect with other parents in similar yet different situations and, through that, developed a natural support system, exchanging ideas and dreams. I also learned early on that diplomacy goes a very long way in dealing with the systems that support people with disabilities in the community. I believe that to be true today. Show respect: get respect. Get heard. I believe without hesitation that all people are equal. Not one is greater or less than the other — under any circumstances. I guess I am motivated by that. We should all have opportunity, and we should all feel a sense of belonging.

If you could enact legislation to bring more equity to people with disabilities, what would it be?

The legislation already exists, but we need to be more vigilant in facilitating it.

The Americans with Disabilities Act should have helped establish equality in our country — but it is so vague that interpretation of it is elusive and watered down. Barriers remain high in everyday living situations, such as access to medical care, housing, employment, the criminal justice system, nursing homes, schools. Where there are the most vulnerable people, there should be a support system of advocates protecting their rights.