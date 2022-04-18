Good Works: Mental Health Coalition's Aaron Rasch promotes positive change

Aaron Rasch is chair of the Mental Health Coalition.

The Mental Health Coalition is an advocacy organization that promotes recovery through collaboration and community education. The coalition unofficially began in 2004 through a series of community presentations to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness. Since then, the organization has recruited members who believe in recovery professionally and personally.

Today the coalition funds and promotes mental health training to the general community and local law enforcement agencies. It also co-sponsors monthly “Community Conversations” with Viterbo University — a forum where community members can engage with local mental health professionals. And each year, the coalition honors individuals who exemplify recovery with its Shining Star Award.

Its vision is to develop a community unafraid of mental illness, where conversations are met with compassion and without whispering or judgment.

What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned in your position with the coalition?

I learned that promoting social change relies on timing and shared values. There are inherent values that guide a person’s recovery, and seeing our community initiatives reflect these values has been a rewarding experience.

For the last five years, the coalition meetings and events have brought insight into best practices while shedding light on systemic challenges. There are remarkable leaders in our community, and it’s inspiring to see our hospitals, universities, county government, police and nonprofit organizations increasingly work more closely together.

It’s been an honor to share ideas with the other members of the coalition. We discuss current trends, how organizations lean into the work, moving closer to the stakeholders, farther away from offices, institutions and clinical settings. It’s encouraging to learn how mental health services are emphasizing relational supports, empowering community members with mental health education.

Not only has the Mental Health Coalition helped hundreds of law enforcement officers become trained in Crisis Intervention Training and Mental Health First Aid, officers are now facilitators and engaging the community. When I consider all the new successful partnerships made across different sectors, I see common values leading the way.

How do you measure success for yourself and the coalition?

Success is determined by increasing opportunities — more specifically, opportunities for people in our community to make meaningful connections.

There’s a long-term trend showing that we are increasingly becoming more disconnected from things that help maintain our mental well-being. People are increasingly disconnected from others, from meaningful work, from a sense of purpose, from nature, from a secure and hopeful future. When someone loses hope, has no connection to meaningful values or doesn’t believe they belong, we’re seeing the unfortunate consequences.

Many of us have trauma we haven’t connected to and addressed. Often, I’m asked what are root causes of mental illness or addiction issues. I then ask people to consider their lives being stripped of essential connections and meaning. How might they cope? How would they find peace?

Shifting effort toward building meaningful connections offers a fresh perspective and new partnerships. We’re engaging others to connect to meaning, not simply responding to illness or behavior. Putting focus toward bringing meaningful connections into people’s lives is an effort that could bring in different community partners. When the La Crosse Community is addressing mental health issues by also addressing the underlying issues of disconnection, I’ll know we’re on the right path.

If you were to be in a yearbook now, what would be your caption?

Most likely to selflessly promote positive change.

