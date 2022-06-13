Good Works: Michael Brown, Kids and Mentors Outdoors

Kids and Mentors Outdoors (KAMO) offers free outdoor education activities for children and families. Activities, including everything from hunting and fishing to birding and boating, are offered year-round in the La Crosse area, and they’re free to all participants. KAMO kids are generally 7 to 15 years old, and their parents or guardians participate with them.

Michael Brown is president of Coulee KAMO.

Who is the smartest person you know, and why do you say they’re the smartest?

One of KAMOs best-ever mentors is one of the smartest and most remarkable people I’ve met. This man went straight to work out of high school. He started out in a warehouse setting and worked his way up into management in a Milwaukee trucking company. His traits mirror a pattern that fits a few other exceptionally smart people in my life — strong work ethic, determination, good social and persuasive skills, attention to detail, compassion and caring yet firm.

His experience led him to become known as a logistics genius who would be sought after by the most progressive companies in the country who realized their need to improve their delivery efficiency. He and his wife were lured to a community in northern Wisconsin a couple years ago after being offered dream jobs there.

What is something that you tried reluctantly, and it turns out you like it?

Ask any KAMO kid to go on a hike, and they’ll probably come up with something else to fill their time. Using the more euphemistic title “nature walk” may attract more adherents, but it’s still a hard sell. I’ll admit, I didn’t always view a hike as my favorite activity either until a friend who is in a hiking group encouraged me to try it in the role of scouting trails for that hiking group.

In 2021, our hiking adventures took place in four counties: Winona, Houston, Trempealeau and La Crosse. Even as a 40-year-plus resident of the area, I’ve been surprised at the scope of the driftless region’s trails.

There is no substitute for taking in fresh air and vitamin D while scaling one of our local bluff trails to capture a view of a majestic valley. Yes, I became hooked and am always thinking about the next trail.

What is your favorite season for KAMO?

Our mentors sometimes meet to explore the river by boat in the cooling temps of summer evenings. Every fisherperson worth their salt is familiar with the phrase: “Last time I was here, fish were practically jumping in the boat.” The honey holes that produce fishing tales like that take time to locate, and as we search for them, ideas for enhancing upcoming family/ kid activities are often hatched.

Perhaps later, we will take someone for their first boat ride or to catch their first fish at one of these locations. That is the essence of KAMO’s mission — to provide moments that inspire people of all ages to spend more time outdoors. Time spent outdoors is essential for our peak mental and physical well-being.

KAMO currently needs more adult volunteers to continue operating. Most volunteers have been with the group since KAMO’s inception, a testament to how easy, fun and rewarding it is. To learn more about volunteering or view upcoming activities, visit kamokids.org and select “Coulee Chapter” under “Wisconsin Chapters.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0