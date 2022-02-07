Good Works: Music making a difference through Great River Folk Festival

The Great River Folk Festival provides a platform to celebrate and cultivate folk music and its traditions in the Driftless Region through community-center performance. For organizers like David Nash, songwriter and festival chair, the festival does more than serve artists and community members. When the festival lives up to its mission, it also serves those who have walked the world before them, paving the road for the stories they still tell.

Except for 2020, the first year of COVID-19 in the region, the Great River Folk Festival has been held annually the weekend before Labor Day since 1976.

When you were a kid, what did you envision doing for a career?

My head has been in the clouds since I was a kid, so I dreamed of lots of different jobs, but I always thought it would be great to work outside. For a long time, the idea of working for the DNR helping maintain trails in the Boundary Waters really appealed to me. I count myself lucky to have landed in such a beautiful area of the country where I can hop on a trail, walk a trout stream or swim in the Mississippi all in one day. So I don’t have any regrets.

If you received an unrestricted grant of $1 million, what would you do with it?

I strongly believe in providing platforms for community artistic expression as well as connecting with our outdoor spaces. If the Great River Folk Festival received a grant like this, I’d like to see a fund created to establish an all-ages, outdoor-centered songwriting school held prior to the festival or possibly begin the groundwork for a Great River Folk Festival artist residency program where artists from diverse backgrounds can come to our community, enjoy our waters and share their stories. Of course, we’d also be able to find a few fun acts to bring in for the community that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford, which would be spectacular, and still maybe have some money left over for a scholarship fund for our local high schoolers who dream of pursuing folk arts in their future. And who knows what other ideas our great Folk Fest committee members might have to maximize an opportunity like that?

How do you know you’re making a difference?

When you come to the Great River Folk Festival, I’d like you to step back for a moment during one of the performances and look at the crowd. You’ll see smiles and hear laughter. You’ll see some folks with their eyes closed just soaking in the moment. You’ll even see some tears. When you see performers and their music connecting with listeners like that, you know what you are doing is making our community and world a better place.

