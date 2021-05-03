Good Works: Neighbors in Action serves aging residents and caregivers

Safety protocols were implemented and education was provided to volunteers, staff and clients. Still, their volunteer program was severely impacted and is just beginning to make a comeback. Volunteers are needed to provide transportation, companionship, and help with outdoor chores such as mowing lawns for people who are unable to do it on their own.

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed another gap that seniors face; access to technology. While many of us utilized technology to stay connected to our family and friends, to buy groceries and services online, and to access medical care, a large majority Neighbors in Action clientele do not have access to internet connectivity or the devices to access it and therefore have experienced even more isolation than the general public.