Good Works: New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers assists through pandemic

New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers provide free and confidential services and programs to adults and children who have experienced domestic and sexual abuse in their lives.

With over 1,500 individuals seeking our assistance each year, the expertise of empowerment and the volume of knowledge offered by our advocates is crucial for promoting a community free of abuse.

New Horizons has seen many variations of community needs during our 43-year existence, but none has been as challenging as that of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, abuse knows no boundaries therefore our services remained in demand even as the state was sent into a stay-at-home order.

Within hours of receiving word that the order would soon be in effect, our advocates shifted services from in-person advocacy to providing advocacy over the phone. Voicemail messages on our office phones directed the community to contact us via our cell phones or our crisis line; notices were placed on our outreach center doors directing walk-ins to call our 24-hour crisis line; laptops were lugged home; schedules for our limited virtual private network (VPN) system were developed to ensure those working from home had access to agency forms and information; and four crisis advocates packed their personal belongings and moved into our emergency shelter.

Yes, you read that right. To ensure the safety and healthy well-being of persons who needed the protection of our emergency shelter, four crisis advocates moved into a shared makeshift bedroom and rotated working shifts to cover the crisis line and resident needs 24 hours a day, seven days a week for a total of 69 days. We were fortunate to have received funding from the collaborative work of Great Rivers United Way and the La Crosse Community Foundation to assist with hotel costs for additional persons needing to flee the abuse happening in their home during this time.

We expected our crisis line to be ringing off the wall with calls of imminent danger, but instead numerous calls were persons seeking assistance for housing, food and other financial needs. This was the same for our advocates working with community and new clients potentially seeking our assistance. Imagine how difficult it must be to make a phone call seeking assistance because you are in an abusive situation with your perpetrator by your side 24 hours a day! Our advocates worked to assist all callers with resources, referrals, safety planning and other forms of advocacy.

New Horizons re-opened our doors to the public long before others in the community did. All advocates, volunteers and employees holding administrative positions returned to our buildings on June 1, 2020.

Our services still look a little different i.e., intercoms at our outreach center doors; meetings mostly by appointment; masks worn when social distancing is not possible or for those not vaccinated; frequent reviews and updates of our COVID-19 protocol; support groups offered in person or via zoom; court support via zoom; and only one family or two adults per bedroom at our communal living shelter. Our services have not wavered.

Victims and survivors of abuse have always experienced hardship when they attempt to flee from the violence of their abuser. They often need to leave items behind and have few financial resources to assist them with building a new life free from abuse. Donations of gift cards that can be used for food, clothing and/or gas are always a needed item. For more information as to how you can become involved with New Horizons, please visit our website at nhagainstabuse.org.

Ann Kappauf is executive director of New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers.

