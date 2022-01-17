Good Works: 'No one is too far gone,' says Jess Schaler of at Adult & Teen Challenge of Western WI

Jess Schaler is program director and counselor at Adult & Teen Challenge of Western WI.

Adult & Teen Challenge of Western WI supports individuals seeking to gain freedom from chemical addictions and other life-controlling problems by addressing spiritual, physical and emotional needs. It is a long-term, faith-based, residential recovery program for women 18 and up struggling with substance use disorder. It operates a 14-bed facility on the South Side of La Crosse that is staffed 24/7. Adult & Teen Challenge is a voluntary program that is designed to be one year long, which provides time and space and gives these women a real chance to recover and heal on a heart level.

How do you convince people to care about your mission?

We operate 100% on private donations and do not turn anyone away due to an inability to pay. We have not yet met someone who has not been touched by addiction in some way.

Here at ATCWW, we are high-capacity, low-cost. Traditional residential treatment can cost up to $30,000 per month. We can put a client through our program for roughly $24,000 for the entire year! This community has been so generous and recognizes the wake of destruction that substance abuse causes and the limited resources available to those needing residential treatment. Of those that graduate our program, 78% of them remain drug and alcohol-free. This is significantly higher than short-term, secular options.

We attribute our success to the length of stay, as well as the faith component. Our clients spend roughly 20 hours in the classroom receiving spiritual care, and the other 20 hours a week are spent volunteering in our Give Back Program. Donors and investors in our organization love to see how hardworking our clients are. Teaching clients to serve and give back has amazing benefits to their recovery. We have collectively served over 9,500 hours in our community in 2021. What we do works, and everyone who has experienced it has seen the true transformation in our clients!

What’s one thing you wish you had known when you started this work?

Before working with the addicted population, I wish someone would have told me just how rewarding it would be. Working in the nonprofit space, especially with those with addiction issues, has low points and can be a messy line of work, but nothing compares to watching someone find true freedom and healing from the inside out! Nothing compares to watching children get healthy and sober moms back in their lives! Nothing compares to families being restored and generational addiction halted! I truly feel like I have the best job in the world.

What keeps you going when things get hard in your job?

This line of work can be very difficult at times. What keeps me going is remembering my calling to these precious women. The WHY behind what I get to do every day. I truly believe that no one is too far gone for our great God. He loves each and every person the same, and if you’re not dead, then you still have a purpose on this planet. I have the privilege to offer that message of hope to someone who is broken, lost and hurting.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, please call us at 608-351-2828 or check out our website www.atcww.org.

