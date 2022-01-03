Good Works: No two nonprofits alike, says La Crosse Community Foundation's Belby

If you’re a regular reader, you’ve likely seen the Good Works column that runs each Monday. And if you haven’t seen it before, welcome.

We introduced the column in partnership with La Crosse Community Foundation and Great Rivers United Way to help the community stay abreast of how area nonprofits continued their good works despite the lingering pandemic.

With most nonprofits now having adjusted to life in COVID times, we’ve partnered with the La Crosse Community Foundation this year to offer a fresh take on Good Works, where we introduce you to the people who’ve kept those nonprofits operating despite unparalleled challenges.

What motivates them? What hopes do they have for their organizations? And how do they keep going when faced with seemingly insurmountable barriers? You’ll find that — and perhaps a little inspiration — here.

Erin Belby

Position: Finance director at La Crosse Community Foundation since 2019

The La Crosse Community Foundation: Connecting people, passion and giving in the La Crosse area forever.

What attracted you to nonprofit work?

I first moved to La Crosse in 2009 and began working with nonprofits as an auditor. I learned about my new community through its nonprofits and the work they were doing. Going about my day, I would often see the results of the efforts of the organizations I was working with, and it gave me a true sense of the generosity that exists in this community. Ten years later, the passion of my clients became my passion, and La Crosse became my home and the place we would choose to raise a family.

What’s one thing you wish people understood better about nonprofits?

No two nonprofits are alike! As a trained auditor with an analytical mind, I’m always trying to find my benchmarks for what’s “good” and “bad.” What I’ve learned working with nonprofits is that there are lots of nuances. Sometimes there’s a connection between revenue and expenses, sometimes there’s not. Sometimes more money in equals more programmatic outcomes, but sometimes it doesn’t. Sometimes outcomes are just a factor of community need at that moment, and measures are more a sign of larger systemic issues than organization-specific results.

The age-old idea of comparing administrative overhead isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach. Many nonprofits want to prove to donors that they are careful with the generous contributions given to them and work hard to cut “unnecessary” costs and overhead.

We’ve all learned a lot about self-care during this pandemic, and these nonprofits need it too! Investing in the organization from within by supporting employees and infrastructure pays dividends in the long run. If you want to understand a nonprofit, connect with its people: those in leadership, those on the front lines, the volunteers that support it and the community that benefits from their impact. Understand how they invest in their people and themselves — how do they train their board, employees and volunteers? How do they make time for housekeeping items and ensure compliance with regulatory and legal requirements or donor restrictions or grant contract terms? Nonprofits that stand the test of time are those that have figured out the delicate balance of passion and mission with administration and compliance.

Aside from your computer and phone, what on your desk could you not live without?

My coffee and, if I’m working from home, my cat! The work I like to do is the work of supporting those with great vision, mission and passion. It is often behind the scenes and far from glamorous. I’m known for geeking out on spreadsheets and writing policies. Coffee and a cat are great companions to that work!

