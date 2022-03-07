Good Works: OASIS respite program assists families

The OASIS respite program assists families who have loved ones living with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or other brain-related impairments. OASIS is a day program that provides a safe place where loved ones can receive care and thus allows the family and caregivers to make time for themselves along their caregiving journey.

How would your significant other or kids describe what you do?

My family would describe what I do as “having fun” with my OASIS friends. I absolutely love interacting with people, especially those who are living with challenges that most people take for granted. Our participants are seeking love and acceptance, and that’s exactly what I do. I provide love and acceptance without judgment … period. I “meet” people wherever they are as they journey through Alzheimer’s and dementia. A day might consist of a little dancing, singing familiar songs, sharing stories, basic woodworking, puzzles, art, bowling, eating (of course) … and I could go on and on. My family likes to hear me talk about the pets that we have at OASIS. That’s right; we have pets. Many of our guests remember having pets throughout their lives. Well, OASIS has several electronic interactive cats and dogs. They are furry, wag their tails, bark/meow, and move their paws. They are absolutely wonderful for our participants.

What keeps you going when things get really hard in your job?

First, I don’t really think of OASIS as a job. I look at it as a weekly reunion of friends who get together to talk, eat, work on puzzles, do a variety of activities, stay active and laugh … and there’s a great emphasis on laughter. Some days are more difficult than others, especially as our guests progress through the Alzheimer’s and dementia spectrum. On difficult days, a little prayer always helps, followed up with the support and fellowship of the volunteers and participants. And there are always hugs to help get you through. OASIS always makes my heart smile!

What’s your favorite event in La Crosse?

La Crosse is filled with so many events that it is difficult to choose just one. Biking is probably the event that I take the most pleasure from. La Crosse is blessed with so many wonderful biking and hiking trails, streets that provide safe biking lanes and so many destinations to bike to and from. Bike to a concert in the park, bike to Pettibone Park for a picnic, bike to any of the shops around town. La Crosse is a biking paradise.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0