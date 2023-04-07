A visually-impaired La Crosse resident is about to get a new leash — er, lease — on life. OccuPaws, a nonprofit, accredited guide dog school that places and trains guide dogs with people in their home communities, is gearing up to place a dog with an applicant in La Crosse County. The dog and the training are customized to fit each client's specific needs and environment and come at no cost to the recipient.
To complete the placement, OccuPaws seeks community support to cover costs for acquiring the puppy along with vaccinations, veterinary care (including spaying or neutering), food and other needs. It's all part of a starter kit for the recipient that also includes a crate, harness leash and other supplies the recipient needs to ensure a great start with their new guide dog.
Barb Schultze is president of OccuPaws.
What's one thing you wish more people understood about guide dogs or the people you/they serve?
Guide Dogs are responsible for the safety of our blind recipients. Imagine what it would be like to walk across a street without sight. Some of our blind recipients use a white cane and listen to sounds around them, or they will use a sighted individual to guide them. A guide dog gives our recipients increased independence by walking faster and safer, looking for traffic and overhead objects, stopping at changes of elevation and finding locations. The guide dog and handler are working together as a symbiotic team.
Because of the team's symbiosis, please do not talk to a handler or make eye contact with the dog when they are working. On occasion, the team may become disoriented or lost. If this happens, do not touch the blind person or the dog. From a distance, ask if the blind individual needs help. Remember, they cannot see who you are.
What goes into training a guide dog, and how long does it take?
A guide dog takes about two years to train. Training starts before they are born. Only dogs with the best genetics, behavior and health clearances are chosen to produce puppies. Throughout the female's pregnancy, they are cared for in individuals' homes. A special team is available during whelping. Any medical issues are immediately addressed. As pups grow, they are sent to individual homes (around eight weeks of age) and begin their public access life. Each pup is fed high-quality food and receives the best medical care possible. Throughout their lives, the pups are constantly evaluated and trained and then sent to actual "Guide Dog" training, where they learn how to guide a blind person. When dogs finish training, they are carefully matched with their partner at no cost.
What's your most memorable success story with one of the dogs you trained?
One of the most memorable stories that illustrates how a dog and team can bond is the story of one of our military veterans. He needed a very slow-walking dog that wanted to stop once in a while, as the veteran needed to rest occasionally. Normally, this very slow dog would have been career changed (a term used when a dog cannot meet the high standards required for a guide dog). But it turned out to be the best match possible. The team worked wonderfully together. Our veteran lived adjacent to a large forest preserve. It turned out that this dog was a great guide dog and a companion when walking in the woods over stumps and avoiding wild animals — even a bear! The dog would stop and not move forward when a bear crossed his path. This team traveled together everywhere and was a great ambassador for the Blinded Veterans Association. OccuPaws was proud to help.
Chloe is a sweet older lady who can’t wait to find a quiet and relaxing home with her loving forever family. She is a shy girl who may take a bit of time to really show her truly sweet and demure personality — but once she does, she is the perfect companion. She loves pets and cuddles with her favorite people. Chloe’s foster mom says she loves chin scratches and kisses on top of her head. You have to listen carefully for her gentle purring, but it’s there. This lazy, chill, girl loves spending her days lounging perched up on her cat tree, soaking up the sun, watching all the birds in the back yard.
Chloe is a larger kitty and would greatly benefit from having a well-controlled diet to help keep her happy and healthy for years to come. She may also need some assistance with grooming to help keep her clean and routine brushing is recommended to keep her coat healthy and free of matts.
Chloe is mild-mannered and looking for a bit of a calmer and quieter home with respectful children at least 8 years of age or older who won’t chase or startle her. She may do ok with other older, calm, and respectful pets in the home given slow and proper introductions. She currently resides in a foster home with a small dog and a couple other cats and doesn’t seem to mind them as long as they respect her quiet and “safe” space.
Chloe is a 9-year-old spayed female. She is current on her vaccinations, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative.
Apollo is a staff favorite. He is eager to be included and happy to make friends with everyone he meets. Apollo will introduce himself by showing you his favorite stuffy, wagging his tail asking you to play fetch. Apollo is looking for a household that can provide a lot of outside activity time, as he is a young and active guy. After zooming around to get his energy out, he loves to snuggle up with people and give kisses and get belly rubs.
Apollo does seem to be housetrained, he even points to let you know he’s got to go. With a consistent potty routine in his new home, he should transition well. Apollo can be picky with his canine friends but has had many successful dog meets and play dates while at Coulee Region Humane Society. With proper introductions and time to adjust, Apollo may do well with a dog friend in his new home. A new family is more than welcome to bring their resident dog in to do a meet with Apollo prior to adoption. We do ask that Apollo go to a home with no cats or pocket pets.
With time to adjust and parental guidance, Apollo should do well with kiddos 8-plus years old. He is a bouncy guy and may knock younger kiddos over. Currently Apollo is working on his manners, and he loves working for treats when it is training time. Apollo knows sit, shake and down and would love to learn more commands. Apollo is a 10-month-old pointer mix. He is 56 pounds, neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.
Crisanta is an independent kitty who is looking for a forever home that she can turn into her kingdom. Like many cats she can be shy in new environments but once she is comfortable, she loves to explore and supervise the activities of the house. She is not a snugglebug but will occasionally accept affection from her favorite people. The one way to win her over is with lots of yummy food and treats! Like any strong woman, most of the time she prefers to be left to her own devices.
Crisanta is looking for a home with a cat-savvy person who can give her the time and patience she will need to acclimate and socialize. Any children in the home need to be at least 8 years of age or older and know that she will need her space. She currently resides with other cats in a communal living area at the shelter and doesn’t seem to mind them- she has even made a few feline friends. She should do well with other kitties in the home given proper introductions. She may also do ok with other respectful pets.
Crisanta is a 1-year-old spayed female. She is current on her vaccinations, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative.
Duke has a cute, goofy, melt-your-heart face. He is a 4-year-old male Old English Bulldog, neutered, current on vaccinations and weighs in at 92.5 lbs. He is a big meathead who just wants belly rubs. His favorite things are pig ears, chews, reading stories together, and long walks on the beach. He will make the perfect addition to your loving family.
Duke has had a difficult past. He was rescued by his previous owner from an abusive home that left him to have some neurological damage like partial loss of vision and some crossed eyes (that we find irresistible). Despite all of that, Duke is a lover. He enjoys snuggling with his favorite people and begging for butt scratches. Because of his past and blind spots, Duke is wary of people reaching towards him and quick movements. He is looking for an owner who respects his past experiences and understands he may need some extra time and considerations before he gets comfortable.
In is previous home, Duke got along with the resident cats, however, he can be selective about the dogs he likes. We are requiring that Duke and any resident dogs meet at CRHS prior to adoption.
Puddin‘ is a sweet, goofy girl who absolutely adores pets and attention from pretty much anyone she meets. She is a typical older kitten with lots of energy who loves playing with and chasing around her toys. She is also quite curious and loves checking out new places and things. Her foster mama describes her as brave, affectionate, and even a little bossy when she wants attention.
Puddin’ will happily follow her favorite people around and insert herself in what they’re doing. From sweeping the floor to scrolling the internet, Puddin’ will gladly assist. Puddin’ is a social butterfly and gets along great with the larger dog in her foster home. She should do great in just about any loving home, including those with children of any age, as well as other pets given slow and proper introductions.
Puddin’ is a 1-year-old spayed female. She is current on her vaccinations, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative. Puddin’ is our longest resident at CRHS and is our resident superstar. She has been with us since August. To help her find her forever family, her adoption fee is waived.
Zoey loves to snuggle her people and play with toys in her spare time. Her favorite toys are ropes and squeaky toys. Zoey loves to learn and knows how to sit and lay down. She can’t wait to learn more tricks in her new home. Zoey will need lots of exercise as a part of her new routine, which shouldn’t be a problem as she can be energetic and goofy when given the opportunity. She is a bit of a leash puller (and very strong) so she’ll need help learning to walk politely on leash.
Zoey was potty and crate trained in her previous home and should transition well with a regular routine. She should do well in a home with dog-savvy cats as she likes to play with them and chase them around — not in a mean way though, she likes to make new friends.
Zoey would do best with kids 10 years or older who can respect her space and understand boundaries. She lived with kids in her previous home and was snuggly and playful with them.
Zoey can be good around other dogs, however she can also get overwhelmed, so she’d probably be happiest with just one other dog sibling in the home. She prefers to keep her toys to herself, so please make sure that there are plenty of toys to go around. At times, Zoey has gotten jealous or felt left out when another dog gets attention and will protest to get attention at the same time.
Zoey currently weighs 72 pounds, which makes her slightly overweight. CRHS staff lovingly refer to her as “potato-shaped.” She will need her new family to help her with a consistent routine as she embarks on her weight loss journey. She is a spayed, 3-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix. Zoey is microchipped and up to date on her vaccines.
This affectionate, lovey girl is looking for a new home to call her own! Charlotte is a 4-year-old, spayed female. She is a Cattle Dog mix. Charlotte was housetrained and crate trained in her previous home. Provided with a consistent potty routine in her home, she should transition well.
Charlotte did live with kiddos younger than 10 in her previous home. She was usually very affectionate and calm with them. However, when kids were loud, screaming and out of control, it made Charlotte very uncomfortable. We suggest Charlotte live in a home with kids 13 years and older.
Charlotte lived with cats in her previous home. She would chase and bark at them. If Charlotte lives with cats in her new home, they should be dog savvy cats.
Charlotte also lived with another dog in her previous home. (He was an older dog). She wanted to play with him, but he wanted nothing to do with it. Charlotte also appreciates that her food, treats and bones are ALL hers which did cause issues between the two dogs and required some management. We do feel that Charlotte could live with another dog in her new home but there will need to be a lot of management with treats/bones and feeding time. She may also just want to live as a single dog and not share her home with another canine companion.
Charlotte is sweet and affectionate and loves her people. She is incredibly smart and trainable, is eager to learn new skills and learns them quickly. She is looking for a household that can provide her with regular play time and exercise time as she loves to run around!
Mambaz is a sweet (and sometimes sassy) lady who loves gentle pets and snuggles. She gives the sweetest little chirp, almost like she’s singing, when she wants you to pay attention. She can be timid at first — especially around new people or in new places — but she warms up quickly with a bit of loving reassurance. She is looking for a quiet home where she can spend her days basking in the sun or napping in a few soft, cozy spots. She especially enjoys sitting in her cat tree or any high spot where she feels safe and can observe what is going on around her. Mambaz is absolutely obsessed with bird watching and chatters enthusiastically when they get close enough to her window.
Mambaz is looking for a laid-back home with respectful children at least 10 years of age or older who won’t chase or startle her. She seems to enjoy her fellow kitty office mates and should do well in a home with other cats given proper introductions. Mambaz may also do okay with respectful dogs who don’t mind being put in their place.
Mambaz is a 4-year-old spayed female. She is current on her vaccinations, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative.
Aries was recently transferred in from an overcrowded shelter in Iowa and is looking for her forever home! She is eager to please and loves receiving attention and affirmation from her friends and family. Aries enjoys chasing balls when playing outside and gets the zoomies. While she is all fun and games, she does also have a cuddly side and enjoys giving kisses and receiving belly rubs. She even thinks she’s a lap dog and will try to sit in your lap!
CRHS staff have noticed that Aries seems to enjoy the company of other dogs! She should do well living in a home with another dog or having playdates with other canine friends. We are unsure of how Aries will do in a home with cats. Due to her energy level and bouncy nature, we suggest that she live with kids 10 years and older.
Huskies require a lot of physical exercise and mental stimuli. As Aries is a Huskie mix, we ask that potential adopters do research on the breed to make sure those personality traits and behaviors are a good fit for your home.
Aries takes treats well and knows “sit,” “down” and is working on “stay.” She does well when taken outside regularly to go potty. A consistent routine in her new home will help her transition in her house-training. Aries is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.
Frenchie is a sweet and sometimes outspoken 15-year-old gal who is looking for a relaxing retirement home to live out her best days in. She adores pets and snuggles with her favorite people once she is comfortable with you. She can be a bit shy in new situations, so she may take a bit of time to adjust in a new home. Despite her age, she is still quite active and loves to explore her surroundings. She loves to jump in the windows to watch some birds, or perch high on a cat tree to keep an eye on your activities.
Frenchie enjoys her peace and quiet, and would appreciate a bit of a calmer home. She is looking for a family where any children are slightly older — at least 8 years old. She may do OK with other calm and respectful pets in the home given slow and proper introductions.
Frenchie is a spayed female. She is current on her vaccinations, microchipped and FIV/FeLV negative.
She’s future apple of your eye! Twinkle is a sweet and loving little kitty with a heart of gold. She is eager for attention and pets, and is always the first to greet her friends at the shelter in the morning. She appreciates quality time with her favorite people and wants to soak up all of your affection! Like many cats, Twinkle can be shy and unsure in new environments, but she seems to warm up quickly. Once she knows you can be trusted, she melts into a puddle of purrs and cuddles.
Twinkle can also be quite chatty and will give you all of her opinions, punctuated with a tiny chirp to make sure you are listening. She enjoys spending the day exploring and patrolling her domain and will seek out mouse and feather toys to bat around for her amusement.
Because Twinkle is confident and social, we believe she would do well in just about any loving home, including those with other pets and/or kids. Twinkle is a 3-year-old spayed female. She is microchipped and up to date on vaccines.
Taurus first arrived at CRHS as a stray so we don’t know much about his history. What we do know is that he’s a staff and volunteer fav! Taurus was recently placed into a foster home where he’s really started revealing his true personality! His foster mom says that he’s a solid sleeper. He also loves to watch out the window and inform the family of any stranger danger with his old man barks. He is such a calm, loveable, sweet old man!
Taurus has done well with both the cats and the smaller dog in his foster home, and therefore we believe he would do well in a home with other pets. He initially seemed a little spooked by the cats, but is coexisting very well! He is on the lazier side, so he would appreciate other pets that will respect his space when he is resting.
With parental guidance, we do feel that Taurus would do well in a home with kiddos of any age. He has lived with children in foster and has done very well! Because of his age, we believe he would do best with dog-savvy, respectful children who won’t poke or pull at him.
Taurus is around 9-10 years old. He is a 75-pound neutered male Pitbull mix. Taurus is microchipped and up to date on vaccines.
Bailey is 68 pounds of affection and fun! She loves to run around outside and play with toys of any kind. Her favorite way to wind down is with some cuddle time with her favorite people. Like most dogs, Bailey would benefit from a home with a routine and some basic training.
Bailey lived with kids of all ages but wasn’t fond of the younger kiddos in her previous home. Because she doesn’t appreciate younger children and sometimes doesn’t know her size, we recommend she live with kids 8 years and older.
Bailey’s previous family said she was housetrained and had access to a doggy door. She is looking for a family to provide her with a consistent potty routine in her new home.
Bailey did live with cats and a dog in her previous home. With slow introductions, she should do well in a home with a cat. Bailey can be shy at first when meeting new dogs. A dog meet with a resident dog isn’t required but recommended.
Bailey is looking for a household that can provide her with regular physical exercise as well as mental stimuli to keep her healthy and happy. She is a strong girl who needs a strong owner to work on proper leash walking. She needs to know what’s going on around her and loves to supervise her surroundings from the back yard or on the couch looking out a window.
She is a 2-year-old, female-spayed, German Shepherd/German Shorthaired Pointer Mix.
Alba is a sweet older lady who is ready to find a loving home where she can spend her golden years with her forever family. She loves pets and snuggles from everyone and always cheerfully greets us each morning with a delightful chirp. Even though she is an older gal, she still has lots of energy and curiosity and she always has to be the first to check out what is going on. When she’s done exploring for the day she loves simply snuggling up with her favorite person and cat-napping her troubles away.
Alba is such docile sweetheart that she should do great in any home including those with children of any age, as well as other pets given slow and proper introductions.
Alba is a 7-year-old spayed female. She is current on her vaccinations and microchipped!
Andreas is a sweet and social old man who is simply looking for a loving forever home where he can relax and enjoy his retirement years. He adores pets and snuggles from just about anyone and will follow you from room to room to keep an eye on what you are doing. He enjoys long cat naps and lounging but he also does have a curious and active side when something really interests him. He really wants to be wherever his people are, but as a mature adult, knows how to respect your space when needed.
Since Andreas would appreciate a quieter and calmer home, he is looking for a family with children at least 5 years of age or older. He may do ok with other calm and respectful pets in the home with slow and proper introductions.
Andreas is a 10-year-old neutered male. He is current on his vaccinations, microchipped, and front declawed. Andreas is also a polydactyl- he has the cutest thumbs! Don’t worry, he hasn’t figured out how to use them to get the can opener working yet.
Jake is a goofy and playful guy looking for a household that can provide a lot of outside time. Like a typical hound he likes to follow his nose, so walks and hikes would be a great outdoor activity for him! He also enjoys playing with toys of all kinds.
Jake does seem to be housetrained. He should transition well with a consistent potty routine in his new home. With proper introductions and time to adjust, Jake should do well living in a home with other dogs. A new family is more than welcome to bring their resident dog in to do a meet with Jake prior to adoption! We don’t feel that Jake should live in a home with cats.
With time to adjust and parental guidance, Jake should do well with kiddos of any age. He is a bouncy guy and may knock younger kiddos over. Jake is looking for a breed experienced owner as coonhounds aren’t meant for everyone. He can be a vocal guy and we don’t recommend he live in an apartment setting. Jake does know sit and is very food motivated!
Jake is a 1.5 year old neutered male Redbone Coonhound. He is 58 lbs.
Remington came in as a stray, so we don’t know much about her past. During the day she does a pretty good job at keeping her kennel clean. We feel that with a consistent routine in her new home, she should transition well. She doesn’t seem to have any issues with her dog neighbors here at the shelter. A dog meet with the resident dog is suggested.
Remington is a little too interested in cats and we don’t feel she should go to a home with any feline friends. Remington is a more independent girl. We are recommending she live with children 8 years and older and know to respect her space when needed. She does pull on leash so will need an owner to help her work on her leash manners. She is an active lady who would love to get out for walks and hikes and go on adventures.
Remington is a 6-year-old spayed female Shar Pei mix. She is 40 lbs. We ask that a potential adopter do research on the breed.
Azure is a petite and polite kitty who spent some time in a wonderful foster home while she raised her litter of kittens. They have now found homes of their own, so she is ready to as well! She has a sweet and calm personality — she loves pets and snuggles! She can be a bit timid at first but warms up very quickly. Azure loves taking long cat naps during the day or laying in a nice cozy spot to take in all her surroundings. She enjoys occasional playtime and would benefit from having lots of toys or even a cat tree to help keep her active and healthy.
Since Azure can be a bit timid and does occasionally startle easily, she is looking for a home with slightly older children at least 5 years of age or older. She should do ok with other pets in the home given slow and proper introductions.
Azure is a 1-year-old female. She is current on her vaccinations, microchipped and FIV/FeLV negative!
Now through Dec. 18, Bring Home Happiness by naming your own adoption fee for all CRHS cats (including kittens), small animals and any dogs 6 months or older!
Ribbit is ready for action and adventure! He is a 4-year-old, male (soon to be neutered) Pitbull mix.
Ribbit came to us as a stray so we don’t know much about his past. We do know that Ribbit is an energetic guy who would love an active family. Hiking, running, walking ... you name the activity, he could learn to love it! While he is high-energy, he also has an affectionate side. He enjoys belly rubs, cuddles and kisses!
Ribbit is looking for someone who can give him a consistent potty routine in his new home to help him with housetraining.
Ribbit is a gentle and loving guy. With parental guidance, he should do well in a home with children of any age. We are unsure how he would do around cats. Ribbit may do well in a home with another dog. A dog meet is required here at the shelter prior to adoption with a resident dog.
If you are looking for a good snuggle buddy, Bede is your guy. He needs time to warm up to new faces, but once he’s comfortable, he’ll show his love through hugs, kisses and all of the snuggles. He loves to be in the same room as his favorite people and will even sit on your shoulder while you watch your favorite show! Keep in mind, Bede is still a kitten, so he loves to play. Wand toys are his favorite. He also enjoys zooming around the house with his cat friends in foster care.
Bede can be skittish at times and will greatly benefit from being kept in one bedroom when you first bring him home, so he doesn’t get overwhelmed by everything at once. Food and pets are the way to his heart.
Due to his initial shyness, he is required to live in a calmer home with kids 7 and up. He is also required to go to a home with another cat who can show him the ropes of things and keep him company while you’re away as he does much better with a feline friend around.
Bede is a 4-month-old neutered male. He is current on his vaccinations and microchipped.
Gravy is a very sweet and calm kitty who is looking for his forever family to relax and bond with. He is a shy guy at first who may startle from fast movements and loud noises, but once he’s comfortable with his surroundings he is a sweetheart who loves pets and snuggles. He has the most charming little purr and loves curling up in your lap. Even though he is laid-back for the most part, he occasionally enjoys chasing around his toys and checking out new things.
Gravy loves everyone once he’s comfortable; and even though he can be a bit shy at first, he should do OK in pretty much any home including those with children of any age as well as other pets given slow and proper introductions.
Gravy is a 1-year-old neutered male. He is current on his vaccinations and microchipped!
Groot is a sweet and loveable athlete! He loves to play fetch and would fit in well with an active family who loves to play with him and teach him new tricks.
Groot was housetrained and crate trained in his previous home. With a consistent routine in his new home, he should transition well.
Groot didn’t live with cats in his previous home, but we feel with slow and proper introductions, he may do well. He did live with other dogs in his previous home and did well with a smaller dog, but wasn’t fond of the other larger adult dog in the home. He seems to be dog selective and would appreciate other dog friends as long as they aren’t too overbearing. We would require a dog meet here at the shelter prior to adoption with any resident dog.
Groot did live with 10 and 15-year-old kids in his previous home and did well. He can be on the shy side with new people and situations. Because of this, we recommend any kids in the home be 10 years or older.
Because of Groot’s breed, he is looking for a household that can provide both mental stimulation and exercise. He enjoys going for walks or hiking but also loves to cuddle.
Groot is a 1-year-old Heeler mix. He is a neutered male and weighs 44 pounds.
This amazing lady is waiting for her forever family! Lexi is a 2-year-old spayed female German Shepherd. She is 59 lbs.
Lexi is crate trained and housetrained. With a consistent routine in her new home, she should transition well! She has never lived with cats before. Our dog trainer did notice some prey drive when spending time with her and wouldn't recommend her living with cats. Lexi lived with a 5-year-old and 7-year-old in her previous home and did well. She doesn't realize her size and may knock over smaller children.
Lexi did live with 3 other dogs in her previous home. One of their resident dogs was not fond of Lexi and would start altercations. That is why she was surrendered to CRHS. She is not a fan of small dogs and gets along with larger dogs of compatible personalities. She would likely do best as the only dog in the home. Her previous family also took her to the dog park, and says she did very well.
Her previous family described her as playful, loyal, smart, active and loves people. She is looking for a breed experienced home as German Shepherds aren’t meant for everyone. She will need a family that can provide regular mental stimulation and physical exercise. Her adoption fee is $300.
Miss Bianca came into the shelter nursing her kittens and is now an empty-nester. Now that her kiddos are good to go, she is ready to find her forever family! She is a sweet girl who loves attention from everyone she meets and is also ready to greet whoever walks through the door. She is a youthful spirit and has quite a bit of energy. She loves playing - especially with wand toys! She would benefit from having lots of things to keep her busy such as toys and things to jump on like a cat tree or cat shelves.
Miss Bianca is a sweet lady, however she does get a bit overstimulated at times, so she is looking for a home with slightly older children at least 8 years of age or older who can help re-direct her energy when needed. She should do ok with other pets given slow and proper introductions.
Miss Bianca is a 2-year-old spayed female. She is current on her vaccinations, microchipped, and FeLV negative. She is FIV positive. Many cats live long and healthy lives despite this condition. Please ask us for more information about FIV! Miss Bianca is experiencing an extended stay at the shelter. Her adoption fee is $30 in hopes of helping her find her forever home sooner!
Broomstick is a sweet and social snuggle bug who is looking for her special someone. She is a very pretty lady who will purr up a storm with pets and attention. She will even jump right into your lap and brace herself on your shoulders to give you a big hug! She is like most kittens and has lots of energy and loves playing with her toys or exploring her surroundings.
Broomstick is a well-adjusted and social young lady so she should do great in any home including those with children of any age as well as other pets given slow and proper introductions.
Broomstick is a 4-month-old spayed female. She is current on her vaccinations and microchipped.
Handsome and ready for adventure! Justice is a 1.5-year-old neutered male husky mix. He weighs 42 lbs. Justice was surrendered to the shelter due to not getting along with the cats in the home and therefore should not have cats in his future home. He has a rougher play style with other dogs. Some dogs may not appreciate his playstyle. A dog meet is required with the resident dog prior to adoption.
Justice is crate trained and doing pretty well with being housetrained. With a consistent routine in his new home, he should transition well.
Justice lived in a home with children ranging from 3 to 16 years. He loved them but was jumpy and mouthy at times. It would be best that he live with children 10 years and older. He MAY do well with children younger than that, a meet would be required.
Justice is looking for a husky loving family to provide him daily mental and physically stimuli. Please do research on the breed! Justice knows sit, down and come, and takes treats gently. He LOVES to play ball!
Agnes is the purrfect pint-sized princess. She loves napping, cuddles and gives great hugs! She feels most at home in your lap or in her soft bed close by. After Agnes spends the afternoon recharging, she is content to leisurely explore her home and hunt for a toy she can bat about.
Agnes is such a social and adaptable lady that she should do great in any home, including those with children of any age as well as other pets given slow and proper introductions.
Agnes is a 3-year-old spayed female. She is current on her vaccinations, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative!
Blu is a 2-year-old, neutered male Pitbull mix looking for a family to take him on walks around the neighborhood, hiking, to rub his belly and cuddle up while reading a book or watching a movie! He does a good job at keeping his kennel clean. He should do well in his new home with housetraining given a consistent routine.
Blu should do well in a home with children 8 years and older. He should also do well in a home with other dogs given time to adjust and proper introductions. Blu is a little too interested in cats and pocket pets so we feel he should live in a home without those animals.
Patriot is a beautiful calico cat who is looking for a home where she can relax her days away.
She is a calmer lady who loves pets and snuggles from her favorite people. She enjoys the simpler things in life such as sitting in the window, sunbathing, or bird watching while perched high in a cat tree.
Patriot would prefer a less active home where any children are at least 5 years of age or older.
She doesn’t seem to appreciate the others cats she is living with at the shelter so she may do best in a home as the only cat.
Patriot is a 7-year-old spayed female.
She is current on her vaccinations, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative!
Charming, playful and a lover! Caribbean is a 3-year-old spayed female. She came to the shelter as a stray, so we don’t know anything about her past. What we do know is she is gentle, enjoys cuddling and LOVES to play fetch!
Caribbean is doing well with keeping her kennel clean while at the shelter and is looking for a family who can provide her with a consistent potty routine in her new home. She should do well in a home with kiddos of any age, cats and dogs given time to adjust, proper introductions and parental guidance.
She knows the command “sit,” will take treats gently, and will come when called. She could also play fetch for hours!
Gotti is a 9-month-old handsome blue-brindle puppy looking for an active family to call his own!
Gotti is a very friendly guy who loves to make new friends! He needs to work on not jumping up on people (he's just so excited to meet everyone!) He lived with cats in his previous home and did very well. We do suggest that any cats in his new home are dog-savvy, as he can be a pretty bouncy puppy. He can be selective with his dog friends so if there are any resident dogs, he will need to meet them first to make sure they are a good match. Gotti would do best in a home with respectful teenagers and older.
Gotti is doing well with being housetrained and was previously crate trained in a previous home. He will need a consistent potty routine in his new home to help him be successful. This sweet guy is a typical active puppy who will need plenty of daily exercise to keep him happy, healthy and on his best behavior. He loves to go for long hikes, play tug of war and fetch balls in the yard. He's a great snuggler and kisser too once he's worn himself out!
Because Gotti does have some behaviors he needs to work on (jumping and mouthiness) we are requiring that he have (3) one-on-one consultations with our dog trainer- one prior to adoption and two after adoption. Group class may be too over-stimulating for him. There will be a $100 training deposit for this. Once the last consultation is complete, the deposit will be reimbursed.
Mister Spalding is a spunky and loveable older gentleman with plenty of pep left in his step. He is a big boy who curious for his age– he loves to patrol and explore! He does enjoy pets and attention from his favorite people but he also appreciates his alone time as well. He is looking for a home where he can relax his days away in and maybe a window or high spot where he can simply observe his surroundings.
Mister Spalding isn't afraid to let it be known when he wants to be left alone and can overstimulate easily. He is looking for a calm, quiet home without children under 10 years of age. He may do ok with other pets in the home given proper introductions. Mister Spalding is on a Urinary S/O prescription diet that he will likely need to remain on for the rest of his life due to previous health concerns.
Mister Spalding is an 11 1/2 year old neutered male. He is current on his vaccinations and microchipped. His adoption fee has been sponsored by an generous donor!
Lita is a sweet and loving 3-year-old torbie girl with the prettiest markings! She loves to get pets and chin scratches from her people. Lita would likely do well in a home with other pets and children if given proper slow introductions. Ask a caregiver about how to go about setting everyone up for success!
Here’s what Lita’s foster mom has to say about her: “Lita is sometimes a shy girl—when strangers come she will hide, but when she gets to know someone she is more friendly. She loves to lay on shoes! She will lay on top of my shoes and my guests’ shoes. Lita isn’t much of a lap person. At night when I go to bed, she likes to come into my bed and she will lay her head on my head or next to my head and purr. She is adventurous—likes to explore. Also likes to watch out the window. I’ve attached one photo of her on my shoes, and will send another one shortly. She comes to the door to greet me when I come home.”
Lita is FIV+ and is therefore more prone to Upper Respiratory Infections. She is spayed, current on vaccines, microchipped and is FeLV negative.
Hobbes is a gorgeous blue pittie mix with the squishiest face who is ready to find himself a loving family of his very own. Someone he can go on long walks with, play with toys in the yard with and snuggle up on the couch for movie night with!
Hobbes was found as a stray so we unfortunately do not know a ton about him yet. He does a good job keeping his kennel clean here at the shelter as long as he is let out regularly. We highly recommend utilizing a crate when bringing home a new dog for those times when they are left unsupervised.
Hobbes is typically on the calmer side and enjoys going for leisurely walks or hikes and exploring all the good smells in the yard.
Since we are unsure if he has been exposed to children in the past we recommend that he live with older respectful children 7 years and up.
He seems to be selective with his dog friends so we will require a dog meet with any resident dogs in his future home. He may do okay with a calmer female companion. He’s a bit too excited about cats at this point so a home with out cats would be best.
Most of all, Hobbes wants to snuggle up with his favorite people and enjoy all of life’s simple pleasures! Hobbes is 1 year old and weighs 43 pounds.
Vina is our resident superstar. To help her find her forever home, her adoption fee is waived!
Vina is a shy girl who is looking for a quiet home where she can relax her days away. She will need a bit of time to warm up in a new environment but once you’ve earned her trust, she appreciates polite company and soft, gentle pets. She is looking for the right family to help her come out of her shell at her own pace. Once she’s comfortable, Vina loves seeking out the purrfect lounging spot, then lazily watching her people come and go.
Vina appreciates her independence so she is looking for a home with slightly older children at least 5 years of age or older who won’t chase or startle her. She may do ok with other respectful pets in the home with slow and proper introductions.
Vina is a 3-year-old spayed female. She is current on her vaccinations, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative.
Remington is big loveable, loyal and active boy looking for a loving forever family to devote himself to! He previously lived with older children and was very bonded to the teenage son in the home. Because he isn’t always aware of his large size and appreciates his space when he has his items (chews/toys) he would do best staying in a home with older and respectful children (10 years and up).
Remington was house trained and crate trained in his previous home. He should adjust well to a new home if given time and a consistent routine. He does get along with other dogs if they approach in a friendly manner. He is a loyal and protective boy when it comes to his people so he does not appreciate being rushed by other dogs. He is looking for a cat-free home.
Remi is an amazing boy who was very loved by his previous family! He loves to sleep with his favorite people and watch over them. Sometimes he still thinks he’s a tiny puppy and will try to sleep on top of them! Remi is an active young guy who will need plenty of daily mental and physical exercise to remain a happy, healthy and well behaved pup! He would love a big yard to run around and play in.
Sugar Plum is a gorgeous guy looking for a quiet home where he can continue to build his confidence. He does enjoy gentle pets—and absolutely LOVES having his head or ears scratched! He isn’t a fan of being held or picked up but with some time he will make an excellent couch buddy. He is looking for a home that can provide him with lots of safe, comfy spaces that he can curl up in while he acclimates to a new home—as well as lots of love and patience.
Sugar Plum previously lived in a home with several other cats and lives in a communal living space with other cats here at the shelter. He does much better when he has another confident cat around so he is required to go to a home with another cat. He may do ok with calm, respectful dogs in the home with slow and proper introductions. Because he does startle easily and appreciates his alone time, he is looking for a home with respectful children at least 10 years of age or older.
Sugar Plum is a 3-year-old neutered male. He is current on his vaccinations, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative!
Nemo is a 1½ year old Labrador Mix who weighs 68 pounds. He is looking for an active owner who is up for a lot of adventures! He was house trained and crate trained in his previous home. Since he is still a young pup who may chew on things he not supposed to it would be best to continue with his crating when left unsupervised until he is more mature and trained.
Nemo enjoys playing with other big dogs who also like to play rough. Because he is very strong and can be mouthy at times, he is looking for a home where everyone is 16 years or up and able to participate in his training.
Nemo is a big goofy guy who deserves a dedicated family who has time to provide him with plenty of physical and mental exercise as well as lots of training to help him become the best dog he can be! He’s a big ol’ brute who doesn’t quite understand his size. He has a lot of potential and we know his perfect fit is out there! He would love a big yard to run and play in and to go on many adventures with his favorite people!
If you are interested in adopting Nemo or Sugar Plum, please start by filling out an application available on our website and email it to us.
Amado is a big, handsome guy who loves just about everyone he meets. He enjoys attention and will rub up against you to show his appreciation. He is also an active and curious guy and quite playful when the ‘kitten’ in him comes out. After a long day of patrolling his kingdom, he will snuggle right up with you for a much-deserved nap.
Amado is such a well-adjusted cat that he should do great in just about any home including those with children of any age as well as other pets given slow and proper introductions.
Amado is a 1-year-old neutered male. He is current on his vaccinations and microchipped!
Lily is looking for a special someone who can provide her with a quieter home setting where she can be the only dog. She is fully house trained and walks great on leash if you use a Gentle Leader (she comes with one!).
This girl absolutely loves to be outside! If the weather is suitable, she loves to spend nearly all day out in the yard playing fetch with an old soccer ball, chasing squirrels and most of the time just sun-bathing!
Lily is a sweetheart who enjoys being loved, but she also sometimes needs her alone time. She benefits from having a cozy spot that is just hers that she can retreat to and not be bothered (same, girl!).
Lily did love the older kids in her previous home as long as they were respectful of her alone and dinner time. She does tend to be protective of family sometimes if strangers approach too quickly. She prefers a bit of a slower introduction to new people rather than being rushed up to.
Overall, Lily is easy to please and would make a great companion. She knows how to have fun like catching snowballs, playing in the sprinkler and learning new tricks (she already knows a lot!). Most of the time she is content to laze around and take in the good smells! This amazing girl is a volunteer favorite and we know she’ll be your favorite too!
Lily is a pretty, brindle, mixed breed girl who is 5 1/2 years old and weighs 70 pounds.
Both Lily and Amado have a “name your own” adoption fee if adopted during the CRHS 18th Annual Adopt-a-thon (now extended through September 11th.)
Aleksandra is a gorgeous girl who can't wait to find her special someone! She is a sweet lady who loves pets and snuggles from pretty much everyone that she meets. She also still has lots of energy and is quite the curious cat who loves playing with just about anything she can find. Aleksandra is such a loving and social girl that she should do great in just about any home including those with children of any age as well as other pets given slow and proper introductions. Aleksandra is a 1-year-old female. She is current on her vaccinations and microchipped!
Baby is a wonderfully sweet girl who came to us in rough condition. Due to her allergies she was missing most of her fur and her skin was very red and itchy! With a little TLC and time to heal, Baby is looking and feeling great! Her fur is almost entirely grown back and her skin condition has improved leaps and bounds! Due to her allergies, it is very important that she stays on a prescription diet to keep her feeling healthy. She also has chronic dry-eye that requires her to have ointment put in them a couple times a day.
Baby lived in a home with another dog and got along very well. She does sometimes guard her food and toys from other dogs and will let them know to back off. She hasn't had any experience with kids and does tend to be shy in new situations so she would prefer a home with slightly older, respectful children (7 years and up).
This affectionate and playful girl can't wait to finder her forever family! She would love a big yard to run and play in. She LOVES tennis balls and is hoping you're willing to throw a few for her!
Baby is a quiet girl who is house trained and crate trained. She knows several commands such as “sit", “lay down", “shake", “hugs", and “kisses!" Her favorite snacks include bacon flavored dog treats and cucumbers! This Pit Bull Terrier mix is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on her vaccines.
Pipsy is a sweet but timid middle-aged girl looking for a quiet home where she can settle in and feel safe with her favorite person. She is approximately 7 years old and is a perfect medium size at 32 pounds. This sweet peanut came to us as a stray, so we unfortunately don’t know anything about her past. She was very nervous when she first arrived but is slowly adjusting to her new surroundings. She would love to bust out of the busy shelter and be snuggled up on the couch with you though! She seems to be house trained as she always keeps her kennel clean here. We highly recommend starting off with a crate when leaving her alone until her habits are better known.
Pipsy would likely do fine with other low-key and respectful dogs in the home if given a proper introduction. Because she is very unsure with new people and can be head-shy, she is looking for a home where everyone is 16 years or older. Pipsy is a great girl who will thrive in a home with a patient owner who can provide lots of love, positive reinforcement and snuggles! You won’t be able to resist her goofy underbite, especially when her lip gets caught on her tooth! She is a Terrier and Labrador mix who is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.
Jedi is a handsome boy who is looking for a loving, low-key home to match his low-key lifestyle. He lived with another cat and a dog in his previous home and did well. He should do well in a new home with other pets with proper introductions if they are also relaxed and respectful.
Jedi is an independent guy who sometimes appreciates alone time. He would prefer a home with older respectful children who won’t chase or startle him (8 years and up). He can also be very affectionate when he is in the mood and will let you know when he needs love with his sweet meows!
Jedi can be very unsure at first when moving environments. He will need a loving and patient family who is will to give him time to adjust and feel safe in his new home. He’ll let you know when he’s feeling more comfortable and is ready to have the run of the house!
Jedi occasionally loves to play and will bat around toy mice or roll around in some catnip! Most of the time, he’s all about lounging in the comfy spots such as his favorite at the top of the cat tree! Jedi is 9 years old and microchipped. He is neutered and up to date on vaccines.
Jimothy is a 1-year-old German Shepherd Labrador Retriever mix. He is neutered, current on vaccines, microchipped and weighs 68 pounds.
Jimothy is an active young guy looking for an equally active owner to go on adventures with! He seems to be house trained as he always keeps his kennel clean here at the shelter. We highly recommend utilizing a crate at first when leaving a new dog alone at home until their habits are better known.
Jimothy may be able to live in a home with another dog if given a proper introduction. We will require a dog meet here at the shelter with any resident dogs to see if they are a good match.
He is a strong boy who needs some training when it comes to manners. He likes to jump up on people to say hi and can pull quite a bit on leash. Any dog adopted from CRHS qualifies for a free training course with our dog trainer!
Jimothy is a bit on the stubborn side and doesn’t appreciate restraint. He will need an owner who can provide consistent leadership, training, socialization, and exercise. He is looking for a home where any children are 13 or older, are respectful, dog savvy and can help participate in his training. This handsome boy is a goofball who loves to play and get the zoomies outside in the yard! He’s looking for a family that can take him for long walks or hikes and has plenty of time to play with him! He may even make a good running partner!
Cutie Pie is an aptly named sweet old man who enjoys the simple things in life. He loves gentle pets and attention from everyone and is always ready to greet his favorite people. Although he is pretty mellow, he is also quite curious and enjoys jumping from spot to spot as to not miss a single thing that is going on around him. Like most distinguished, wise old men he appreciates his alone time. Cutie Pie is looking for a home where he can receive the best of both worlds—love and attention when he wants it, as well as several cozy spots in the house where he can enjoy his peace and quiet.
Since Cutie Pie is a quiet soul who often enjoys his solitude, he is looking for a calmer home where any children are respectful and at least 7 years of age. He is known to have lived with other cats and even a dog in his previous home. He loves snuggling with his kitty roommates here at the shelter, so he should do great with other pets given slow and proper introductions.
Cutie Pie is a 10-year-old neutered male. He is current on his vaccinations, microchipped, and FeLV negative!
Morrie is a 5-year-old cattle dog. He is neutered, current on vaccines, microchipped and weighs 61 pounds. This handsome and busy boy is hoping to land himself a position on some rural property with plenty of room to run, explore and help with chores!
Morrie does well with other dogs of all sizes! He plays hard with other big dogs and is gentle with the little ones. He would prefer a home with older kids who will be respectful of him (10 years and older.) He was house trained in his previous home and should have no problem adjusting to a new home with time and a consistent routine.
Morrie is uncomfortable around strangers at first so he needs time and space to get to know them and feel safe. He’s great alert dog and will be sure to let you know if anyone arrives!
Morrie is a wonderful guy who just wants a family who understands his breed and his desire to keep busy. He’ll pay them back so endless love and loyalty!
Mr. Fluffy Pants — you can call him Fluffy, is a big friendly boy that wants to be involved in whatever you are doing. He loves supervising work in the front office here at the shelter and giving reassuring head bumps as needed. You can find this guy lounging in a bed near his favorite people. Don’t let his age fool you! Fluffy has been spotted chasing his favorite toys and playing “soccer” with pom-pon balls when the mood strikes.
Fluffy was initially shy in the shelter environment but has warmed up to all who meet him with enough patience and encouragement. He has become quite confident here!
Fluffy would do best in a calm home without high-energy dogs. Any children of the home should be respectful of his space and 8 years or older. He lived with his brother Zeus previously and did well. He may enjoy a feline companion given slow, proper introductions.
Fluffy is 11 years young, neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines.
Pesos and Rouble are bonded, so they are required to go home together.
Pesos is a timid little man at first, but once he warms up, he is oh so sweet! He absolutely adores gentle pets and will even roll right into your arms while letting out the sweetest of purrs! Pesos will need some time to adjust to a new home and lots of love, patience, and reassurance but the wait will be worth it- this sweet little guy will most definitely become the apple of his person’s eye. Once he’s comfortable in his environment he not only turns into a sweet little snuggle bug, but he also becomes quite active and energetic and LOVES to play with pretty much any type of toy he can get his little paws on.
Rouble is truly a sweet ‘kitten’ at heart and can’t wait to find her perfect home. She is a bit shy at first but once she warms up, she adores pets—especially head rubs and ear scratches—from everyone. She will even come to you and ask for your attention by rubbing all over you. Like her brother, once Rouble is comfortable in her surroundings she turns into a VERY active and playful lady who loves batting around her toys- wand toys are her favorite!
Since Pesos and Rouble are a bit on the shy side and startle easily, they are looking for a calmer home with children at least 5 years of age or older. They may do ok with calm, respectful dogs as well given slow and proper introductions.
Pesos is a 2-year-old neutered male and Rouble is a 3-year-old spayed female. They are current on vaccinations and microchipped!
Bo is a gorgeous brindle Plott Hound mix looking for a family to love him! Bo loved the young kids in his previous home. He took his “brotherly” role very seriously and would check on them and snuggle with them often! He is also very intuitive and knows when his person isn’t feeling well and will provide tons of love and support.
He is not a fan of other dogs so he is hoping to be your one and only. He did grow up with an elderly cat but does have prey drive when it comes to outdoor cats or wildlife. He may do okay in a new home with a dog savvy cat if given proper introductions and time to adjust.
He was house trained in his previous home and can be crated if needed. With time and a consistent routine, he should have no problem adjusting in his new home. Bo is a wonderful guy who was loved deeply by his previous family. He is a great family dog who will devote himself to his people! He is over all a low-key dog who doesn’t mind spending most of his day snuggling up on the couch. He does enjoy going for walks and taking in all the good smells with his keen hound nose. He also enjoys toys and chews when the mood strikes.
Bo would love to find a more rural home where there aren’t a lot of neighborhood dogs to get over excited about. He does need to be kept safely contained at all times by fence or on leash/tie-out. He is 4.5 years old and weighs 55 pounds.
