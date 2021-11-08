Good Works: Offering help for veterans back home

La Crosse Area Veterans Mentor Program is a peer driven organization that provides veterans that are struggling with mentoring from fellow veterans.

Studies over the last decade have proven time and time again that some of the most effective interventions come from people who have walked in the same boots, on the same path as the person who is struggling. By partnering a mentee with a mentor that knows the mindset, culture and challenges that veterans face once they leave the ranks of the military, we maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of the relationship.

We are able to cultivate that sense of camaraderie every veteran experiences while serving. That is also something most veterans long for and have trouble finding after serving as well. In addition to that our mentors try to re-establish those core values that every veteran learns from the branch of the military they served in. These values are hammered into every soldier, sailor, and airmen from the moment they take the oath to defend this country from all enemies both foreign and domestic.

Sadly, it can be easy to disconnect from those values as they are not as prevalent in the civilian sector. LAVMP reminds and reconnects the veteran mentee with those values and that combined with camaraderie reminds the veteran what they are capable of and that they are not alone.

Many of the veteran mentees that come to LAVMP are struggling with mental health, substance use, homelessness, or unemployment. They have lost that sense of purpose they once had and are not equipped to get it back on their own. They may not be plugged into the resources available to them thru organizations like the VA or their local community.

All LAVMP mentors have received training on the resources available to veterans. In addition, we have cultivated relationships with countless leaders and staff members within all the various veteran resources. LAVMP also provides mentors and works with the La Crosse Area Veterans Treatment Court which is a branch of the La Crosse judicial system that provides a coordinated response to the unique needs of the veteran participant aimed at offering evidence-based treatment modalities for rehabilitation to prevent incarceration and criminal recidivism.

While mentorship is the primary offering at LAVMP both in and out of the court, we do have some additional programs. One noteworthy program is the Group Dynamics course. If a veteran receives a DUI, the court orders them to attend this course. However, if that veteran voluntarily offers to adhere to a treatment plan created by the executive director of LAVMP which involves completing a Group Dynamics course, attending some support group meetings and complying with the remainder of the established treatment plan that veteran would receive reimbursement of the cost of the Group Dynamics course.

LAVMP is a strong, peer driven program that understands the special needs and mentality of our communities’ veterans. As the executive director, I have lived thru many of the difficulties that our veterans we serve are living with such as homelessness, substance use and mental health disorders. We stay vigilant to the mission of being there alongside our fellow brothers and sisters in arms for the purpose of helping the achieve their individual best versions of their lives.

We can do this in a number of different ways utilizing a number of different options and resources. Our biggest barriers to helping are reaching those veterans in need. If you know of a veteran struggling, no matter what that struggle is, please call us. Or if you are a veteran and would like to get back in the fight, assisting other veterans we could always use you. La Crosse Area Veterans Mentor Program, never leave a veteran behind!

