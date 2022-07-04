Good Works: Patrick Bonadurer, La Crosse Skyrockers

Most people know the La Crosse Skyrockers from their Fourth of July fireworks over the Mississippi River and their New Year’s Eve shows from Grandad Bluff, but the La Crosse Skyrockers do much more in the community. Their purpose is to advance the study and practice of the pyrotechnic arts through encouraging and assisting groups and individuals in learning and practicing the techniques, principles and arts of pyrotechnics.

To that end, they’ve taught fireworks safety classes to La Crosse Parks and Recreation youth programs and the Boy Scouts alike. And they’ve lit the night sky for many organizations and events, including Freedom Honor Flight, Moon Tunes and Rotary Lights, among others — bringing a special spark to community events for 93 years.

Patrick Bonadurer is past president and chief Skyrocker. For 52 years, he has spent every New Year’s Eve atop Grandad Bluff.

What’s the craziest Skyrockers story you love to tell your friends?

Having a daughter born on the Fourth of July was definitely a highlight (I still made it to the Riverfest Show), but the craziest story has to be when my brother graduated from UW-L. The Skyrockers had a large show to shoot in May for a big convention at the La Crosse Center. Ours was a large family, and we all appreciated the time together setting up and shooting the show. My brother knew about the show and was sorry he was missing it. After the graduation ceremony, he ended up at Riverside Park with many friends and fellow graduates and said his brothers were going to do a few fireworks for his graduation. Well, it was a big show, and the group at Riverside could not believe such a display for graduation. It was all a ruse. But the conventioneers loved it and their time in La Crosse.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

If I could have any superpower, it would be the ability to turn back time. Being somewhat of a perfectionist, I would really like to be able to have a do-over on things. This applies to all of life, but I’ll relate it to fireworks. Planning a fireworks show is something the members enjoy. As a club, it is something we discuss all year. It’s easy to do on paper, but when it comes to actually doing it, things get complicated. With fireworks, you don’t get any practice or test runs. You use your best smarts with hopes it actually works the way you intended. Many times, things go wrong for us, but the public doesn’t even notice. We’re looking for perfection, but fireworks (timed controlled explosions) don’t always perform the way you want them. That perfect show is our ultimate goal. We are so close, but we notice things that could have been better, and we don’t get a do-over. It is, though, what keeps us enthused for the next display.

What is your favorite Skyrockers show?

My favorite show is definitely the New Year’s Eve display. The history and the challenge of shooting off a frozen blufftop intrigue me. The show started in 1929, right after the Great Depression. Times were tough, but ten businessmen (my grandpa was one) chipped in money to shoot fireworks off from atop Grandad Bluff to welcome a new and hopefully better year. The tradition continues to this day. Some years conditions are bitter, but the show goes on as people from all over enjoy the show from below. It’s a long day; we’re up there for 16-17 hours setting up, shooting and the cleanup. The Skyrocker members endure this and honor those who first did it. For the first seven years, the shelter we are all familiar with wasn’t even constructed yet. The camaraderie we all have during that long day is truly special. It is the longest-running publicly supported show in Wisconsin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0