Poverty is a thief, robbing children of the joys of being a kid. Almost 35% of the students in Onalaska public schools are considered by federal guidelines to be economically disadvantaged, qualifying them for free or reduced-price lunches. But receiving a nutritious lunch does not meet all of a child’s basic needs. There are children in area schools who do not have a bed to sleep in, clean clothes to wear, medications, graduation gowns, coats for the winter or a way to pay for a field trip experience.

That’s why the Onalaska Education Foundation created the Acts of Kindness fund in 2011: to fill children’s basic needs. Now, more than a decade later, the need isn’t waning. Recognizing that a long-term need requires a long-term solution, the foundation plans to create a new, endowed Acts of Kindness fund to provide long-term backing. It’s an effort that retired Onalaska High School principal and past Onalaska Education Foundation president Pete Woerpel hopes will also help children learn.

If you could change one thing about schools today, what would it be?

If I could change one thing about schools today, it would be in the way schools are funded. The greatest amount of a school’s budget comes from property taxes and state resources such as income tax and sales tax. The last percentage of the public education budget comes from federal sources. These proportions are unacceptable and need to be re-evaluated. Almost half of all students statewide are economically disadvantaged, and school funding is tied to local property and income taxes. Unfortunately, the recent economic recession has led to smaller state budgets, which has left many school districts struggling. Funding is a central factor in providing a higher-quality education. It leads to improved results, especially in low-income districts or with students at risk. School funding should be considered an investment in our youth and community.

If you had to teach a class on one thing (academic or otherwise), what would you teach?

I loved teaching health education. This subject area was so relevant in demonstrating current life skills to each student. These are the skills they would need and use on a daily basis for the rest of their lives. Personal health, nutrition, mental/emotional health, human growth and development, and alcohol/drug abuse are significant issues in everyone’s future. For example, I taught a class in first aid and CPR. Little did I know that I would be the one needing CPR. Twenty-one years ago, I collapsed with a cardiac arrest. If the people with me were not taught the life skill of CPR in school, it’s very possible that I would not be here right now. No matter what unit is taught, a student in health education develops a sense of personal control and preparedness for what lies ahead in creating a safe and healthy lifestyle.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

I decided to ask my grandchildren what superpower they thought I should have. After all, how often do we look at things through the eyes of a child? My one granddaughter must be going through her Disney phase as she repeated Cinderella’s wish “to have courage and be kind.” I then asked myself, “Couldn’t we always try to treat others as we hope to be treated ourselves and with the courage to do so?” My grandson chose the power of happiness. He’s the child who always tries to make us laugh. Life can be stressful enough when dealing with all that’s being thrown at us. Sometimes, laughter is the best medicine. And my other granddaughter said that I am always helping her. So, I guess I would like the power to always be helpful. I believe our Acts of Kindness Program provides a little kindness, with a smile, and with the hope of always being a little helpful.

