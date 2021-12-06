Good Works: PPWI’s commitment to health care -- no matter what

At Planned Parenthood, we believe part of having a healthy community is making sure everybody has access to the health care they need — no matter what.

For nearly 90 years, the health professionals at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin have been there for people during some of the most important and intimate moments of their lives. Through 22 health centers across Wisconsin, PPWI is the largest nonprofit reproductive health care provider of affordable, quality, and confidential health care to 60,000 patients each year.

PPWI’s Education Department provided 427 school and community education programs for over 10,000 participants. In 2020, PPWI served approximately 4,100 patients in the La Crosse and Eau Claire health centers.

As a health care provider, we see how health inequities have a disproportionate impact on the health, wellbeing, and financial stability of our patients-particularly those who are Black or other People of Color. For too many people, access to essential health care is out of reach because of their income, race or where they live.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is committed to health equity for all people, and is committed to addressing racial health disparities. The affordable, health care and education services that Planned Parenthood provides can help to address health disparities and contribute to positive health outcomes. Planned Parenthood’s services include breast and cervical cancer screenings, birth control, well woman check-ups, STD testing and treatment, pregnancy testing, medically accurate sex education, and abortion in three health centers located in Madison, Milwaukee and Sheboygan.

For many patients, PPWI is their only source of health care and serves as an entry point into the health care system. In additional to providing health care, we work to advocate for affordable health services and removing barriers to health care to ensure all people can access the heath care they need. PPWI provides service to patients regardless of their race, gender, sexual orientation, immigration status, insurance coverage or ability to pay. No one is turned away because of their inability to pay. This has been especially important during the pandemic.

During the pandemic, PPWI responded to the community’s essential health needs in a variety of ways — from the addition of new platforms of care to new health services. New health convenience options include telehealth appointments, at-home STD testing kits, birth control and UTI treatment from your smart phone and quarterly birth control kits delivered to your home for eligible patients.

Recent health service enhancements at PPWI include:

Early pregnancy complication services — evaluating abnormal bleeding and pain; diagnosing and treating miscarriage as well as dangerous complications such ectopic pregnancy

Preconception and postpartum care and referrals

Endometrial biopsy — uterine cancer screening when certain patterns of abnormal bleeding or other risk factors are present

Polyp removal — removing and evaluating growths from the cervix

HPV vaccine — to prevent cervical cancer and genital warts

Syphilis evaluation, testing and treatment

Gender affirming hormone therapy for adult transgender patients

COVID vaccine information and vaccine clinics at select locations

Reimaging what is possible

The pandemic has caused devastation and revealed deep health care disparities. This coupled with the relentless drip of political attacks to compromise access to essential health care has been difficult and an unnecessary distraction. We should all agree that our family, friends and neighbors should be able to access the health care they need to be safe, healthy and strong.

Thanks to our supporters and valued community partners, PPWI will continue to be there as a welcoming home for all people in need of nonjudgmental, affordable health care and education.

Karolee Behringer is the Regional Community Partnership Coordinator of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, a nonprofit health care provider serving 60,000 patients annually at 22 health centers. To make an appointment or for more information about any of Planned Parenthood’s services, contact ppwi.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0