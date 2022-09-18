Good Works: Pursuing practical solutions to aid climate

The Climate Alliance for the Common Good, a newer 501(c)(3), helps area residents learn about climate change and what they can do about it, all in an effort to help them fight it. By discussing climate change and educating people about it, the alliance aims to help achieve carbon neutrality.

The alliance meets people where they are and instills a sense of agency so that people voice their climate concerns to elected representatives, vote to advance the climate cause, and make changes in their daily actions and through their choices of businesses to patronize and invest in. People who lead and volunteer with the alliance believe local action is key to making a global difference.

Tom Schlesinger is president of the board of directors for the Climate Alliance and invites people seeking more information to email climatealliancecg@gmail.com or visit climatealliancecg.org.

How do you convince people to take action to address climate change?

A fundamental part of most presentations is to explain that people can support the switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy for a wide variety of reasons. Environmental folks may support the change for environmental reasons; religious people may see themselves as stewards of the earth; patriots may support energy independence as an aspect of national security. Every year Wisconsin sends $15 billion out of state in energy expenditures. If we switched to in-state renewables, we could create an estimated 160,000 jobs. These economic aspects should be attractive to businesses. Parents and grandparents may want to combat climate change because they see that a steadily warming earth will have severe negative impacts on their children and grandchildren.

At the end of every presentation, we ask people if they believe the facts of the presentation and understand the significance and urgency of the threat we face and what is keeping them from fully engaging on this issue. (I always pause here to let them think about their answer).

What do you hope to be doing 10 years from now?

For me personally, in 10 years, I would like to continue as a member of the board but be less involved in day-to-day operations. My hope is that we as a community will all believe in human-caused climate change by that time and have made significant changes to our lifestyles. I believe the market will have provided a huge variety of tools and practices to fight climate change. However, society has waited so long before seriously addressing climate change; there will continue to be large amounts of ongoing change throughout society. We will still have to make some difficult choices as a community, and we will need to maintain an ongoing dialogue.

My group has been working for three years now strictly on a voluntary basis; if we want to maintain a competent, engaged group of workers, we would appreciate donations.

What do you hope to accomplish to make an impact against climate change?

Seventy percent of major changes fail to meet their goals, often because of the human element. In the world of planning, there is a truism, "Culture eats strategy for lunch every day of the week." So when undertaking major change, it is critical that we first create a shared need. People and businesses are not going to be receptive to major change if they don’t understand the need for that change. Our goal at the Climate Alliance is to help people make informed decisions about climate change and help them understand what they can do to fight climate change. In the absence of local action to fight climate change, the consequences will be ugly even as people witness the natural disasters occurring every day now. And actions tend to lessen the growing sense of climate anxiety that is affecting many people.