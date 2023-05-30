Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Though based in Madison, REACH-A-Child is growing in the greater La Crosse region. A nonprofit organization, REACH-A-Child partners with first responders in communities throughout the state, including the Onalaska and La Crosse police departments, to comfort children in crises through REACH bags filled with books.

The program provides an opportunity for officers to connect with children during traumatic service calls, hoping that the positive encounter turns a negative situation into a chance to build trust with a child and achieve a better outcome.

Holmen first responders are working to expand the REACH-A-Child program into their area and are seeking community support for the effort through the La Crosse Giving Catalog at lacrossegivingcatalog.com.

Whitney Hughes is a patrol sergeant at the La Crosse Police Department and knows firsthand the difference REACH bags can make for children involved in emergency calls.

Why did you want to become a police officer?

Policing has evolved over the time period I have been an officer. When I first became a police officer, I knew I wanted to help the community but never had any idea how much impact I would have on the lives of people who live in the communities I serve. The service aspect of law enforcement has only evolved and grown to be one of the largest parts of what we do on a day-to-day basis.

We respond to calls when people are in need and have no one else they feel they can turn to. It is extremely rewarding to help people through difficult times and know that I can be the difference in that person’s day. Programs such as REACH-A-Child support first responders and enhance our relationship with the community we serve by giving us an opportunity to connect with children and their families through the amazing books they provide.

How can crises like those police officers and first responders encounter affect children?

People typically do not need us when they are having a good day. We respond when other options are not viable. In situations when children are involved, their encounter with us will be something that is very hard for them to forget, especially if they were scared or uncomfortable during the contact.

Building rapport and ensuring the physical and mental safety of children is vital when we respond to situations to prevent further trauma to the child. It is our responsibility to think outside of the box and work with programs like REACH-a-Child to ensure we are utilizing every tool in our toolbox to assist children through difficult times.

Why do REACH bags matter?

Any time we use a REACH bag, it makes a significant difference. It is a distraction for the child who is experiencing a trauma of some sort in their reality or a way for us to build a positive relationship with youth in our community. Those opportunities are so important and should not be taken for granted. Even if we do not see an immediate reaction when we give the child the bag, I know that each of the bags represents the time we took to try to improve a situation for a child.