Good Works: Reconnecting with YOUR community theater

Numerous patrons and volunteers shared that these offerings — though untraditional — did more than entertain. As one actor put it, “The opportunity to audition and participate in the ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ radio show had a huge impact on my mental state. I felt less isolated during the rehearsal process. I got to connect with theater friends and it provided an outlet to express emotion. I realize now more than ever how much I need theater in my life. I have really missed participating as an audience member and on stage.”

Connection is what theater is all about. It invites people with different backgrounds and skillsets to come together and work towards a unified goal. Together, they create new worlds with colorful characters that they then present to an audience. Theater provides a window into other humans’ experiences. It develops our empathy for one another because it allows us to see the world through the eyes of someone else. At this time, that willingness to examine other perspectives is vital.