Good Works: Return to the symphony, now in its 123rd year

Now going on 123 years, the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra (LSO) has enriched our community with the marvelous sound of live music. This month, the experience continues.

The LSO is renowned for the high-quality musical experiences provided through our concerts, traditionally scheduled from early fall to late spring. During those months, the LSO also engages our community through our Mayo Clinic Education Programs, and through unique events that enhance diversity and arts culture. Even though the LSO’s offerings in the last eighteen months looked different from those in our more distant past, we have stayed true to our mission.

One of the LSO’s most beloved Mayo Clinic Education Programs is our Symphony for Youth concert. This event welcomes schools from the La Crosse area to enjoy an interactive concert, featuring both a beautiful performance by a full orchestra, as well as a lesson from Maestro Alexander Platt.

This past year, the pandemic made it impossible to invite the typical 2,000 students to the symphony. Calling on our ingenuity, the LSO created a series of five educational videos that introduced students to each section of the orchestra and the conductor. These compelling videos featured fun facts about the different instruments, tips for practicing and making the commitment to keep playing, as well as a lot of fun anecdotes from the players themselves.

The LSO released these videos as a package, along with a recording of a one-hour concert, to schools in La Crosse and beyond. This unique offering allowed 8,000 children–four times the number of children from typical years–to become inspired by the symphony.

In addition to creating hybrid educational experiences, the LSO has found a way to offer live musical experiences, balancing the need for both safety and personal connection.

I think back to the concert my husband and I attended this past March. It was our first “night out” in a year. At the time, the recommendation from the La Crosse County Health Department was to cap the audience at 25%. We sat four seats down from the next group of people. No one sat directly in front of us. Masks were everywhere: on us, on the ushers, and onstage. Admittedly, at first it felt a bit foreign, but it also felt safe.

And then the musicians began to play. Their faces may have been covered, but their passion flowed freely. Leaning back with my eyes closed, it was like the last year had never happened. As I sat beside my favorite person and felt the music wash over me, it was the most “normal” I had felt in a long time.

As we begin our 2021-22 season with our concert titled “The Return to Life,” the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra intends to do just that. True, there may be changes from past seasons with new safety protocols in place. What remains unchanged is the incredible symphony experience.

When asked what the LSO needs, the answer is simple. We need you. We need you to return, or to venture out and experience something new. We need you to donate, if able. We need you to be safe and do what you can to promote safety for others.

Return to the symphony. Return to life. Return to the simple joy of music.

