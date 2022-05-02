Good Works: River Clean Up La Crosse

River Clean Up La Crosse protects and preserves the natural environment by reducing pollution and educating the community about area waterways. It offers volunteers an opportunity to participate in making a tangible difference by cleaning local waterways and public areas.

For 28 years, volunteers have gathered each spring to clean Mississippi River pools 7 and 8, surrounding rivers, streams, parks, trails and public areas. Stacking end-to-end all the barrels River Clean Up volunteers have pulled from area waters, the line would stretch over 1½ miles. To date, over 6,651 volunteers have removed more than 730,000 pounds of trash, 2,917 barrels and 1,766 tires.

Russell Wilson volunteers on the River Clean Up La Crosse committee.

How did you get involved in River Clean Up La Crosse?

I was the Wisconsin conservation warden stationed in La Crosse in 1986. As part of my community wardening work, I helped the Brice Prairie Conservation Association with a club cleanup they did every spring on pool 7. It became obvious to me that a larger cleanup effort could do much more than any littering citation I could ever write. I also saw that the need for a cleanup on pool 8 was exponentially greater than on pool 7. Given the okay, I worked to create partnerships to form the first volunteer Mississippi River Clean Up in 1993.

What would community members be most surprised to learn about the river cleanup?

We are all volunteers, and I think people would be surprised to see the amount of garbage, tires, appliances and furniture left intentionally at boat landings, trailheads, overlooks; partially burned in campfires; and abandoned at campsites alongshore, trails and parks — and how it accumulates each year. High water, wind, storms and the slow decay of structures in and along streams and rivers add up. One thing I learned as a warden is that people tend to keep clean, pristine areas cleaner than areas already littered with debris. Therefore, at a minimum, an annual cleanup is so important.

The La Crosse Community Foundation is River Clean Up’s fiscal sponsor partner. This makes our program a 501c3 public charity allowing us to accept donations. We also give back to volunteers with our appreciation lunch and door prizes letting volunteers know how much their efforts are appreciated.

People would be surprised to see the amount of coordination done by five committee members to ensure the event takes place. We manage the sponsor relations, website, registrations, collection sites, ongoing data collection, dumpsters, barrels, tires and iron pick up, landing coordinators, advertising, donations, budgeting, the appreciation lunch, door prizes and much more.

What is the most surprising thing ever found during River Clean Up La Crosse?

As the La Crosse warden for many years, I traveled on and around the area waters, and I saw a lot of garbage over the years. The most surprising thing brought in by volunteers was an old truck axle with dual tires. Volunteers finding a large stash of old leaking oil filters buried in the sand was another big surprise. We had to treat that as hazardous waste and sent a special crew in to clean that up. I’m still shocked that people think dumping of air conditioning units, refrigerators, tires and toilet seats into our public areas and waterways is an acceptable way to dispose of their unwanted items.

The 29th annual River Clean Up is this Saturday, May 7. To donate or volunteer, visit rivercleanuplacrosse.com.

