Good Works: Rotary Mobile Medical Clinic serves the community

Part of the Rotary International Mission is the improvement of health support, education and the alleviation of poverty.
When matched with what St. Clare Health Mission does — serve the working poor, the uninsured, the regional immigrant population and all who fall through the cracks — there is a collaboration of great proportions happening in our community.
Living the belief that regardless of financial status, ethnicity or religious beliefs, health care is a basic human right while we all benefit from caring for our neighbors, the Rotary Mobile Medical Clinic is putting that belief into action.
For over 27 years, St. Clare Health Mission Free Clinic operations have supported uninsured, low-income residents in La Crosse, and throughout our region. St. Clare Health Mission is a collaboration between what is now Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, Gundersen Health System, the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and La Crosse County Health Department, among others. Rotary is a big part of not just a shared mission, but the people who are Rotarians, such as doctors, interpreters, board members and beyond.
Those who benefit from a mobile medical clinic are the homeless, the Hispanic population, Hispanic youth, the working poor, the uninsured, the underinsured, and the many in our community who have lost health insurance through job loss.
The mobile clinic will reduce the stress of rural community members who make the hour-long drive to our traditional walk-in clinics. Additionally, with a mobile clinic there will be more primary and preventative care at various sites for the uninsured and underinsured in our community and beyond.
The Rotary Mobile Medical Clinic request supports disease prevention and treatment. The creation of the mobile clinic solves many challenges facing our communities. A disproportionate number of St. Clare patients are Hispanic immigrant populations who come to us primarily from Arcadia and Independence, but also La Crosse, West Salem, Sparta and beyond.
With a mobile medical clinic, traveling to those locations will allow new patients to be seen who have transportation challenges. A mobile medical clinic would allow us to reach our homeless populations where they live — both in shelter and in unsheltered areas of our community. Flu and other vaccine clinics, a need heightened by COVID-19 but will be a need far beyond the pandemic.
This is another opportunity for teaching our medical resident doctors, nurses and pharmacists. St. Clare Health Mission is a placement for area residents from both Gundersen and Mayo. To have a mobile medical clinic would advance their understanding and compassion as we serve various marginalized populations in La Crosse and our region. Whether speaking of homelessness, the working poor, our large immigrant population, our mobile medical clinic would serve our marginalized populations in a way that fits their need and the clinic’s expertise.
Community outreach is taking a step forward with taking health care on the road. The collaboration of so many in the community, such as Rotary, Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, La Crosse County Health Department, Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers, Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and Great Rivers HUB means a healthier and stronger Coulee Region, which makes all of us that much stronger.