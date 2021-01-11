Good Works: Rotary Mobile Medical Clinic serves the community

The mobile clinic will reduce the stress of rural community members who make the hour-long drive to our traditional walk-in clinics. Additionally, with a mobile clinic there will be more primary and preventative care at various sites for the uninsured and underinsured in our community and beyond.

The Rotary Mobile Medical Clinic request supports disease prevention and treatment. The creation of the mobile clinic solves many challenges facing our communities. A disproportionate number of St. Clare patients are Hispanic immigrant populations who come to us primarily from Arcadia and Independence, but also La Crosse, West Salem, Sparta and beyond.

With a mobile medical clinic, traveling to those locations will allow new patients to be seen who have transportation challenges. A mobile medical clinic would allow us to reach our homeless populations where they live — both in shelter and in unsheltered areas of our community. Flu and other vaccine clinics, a need heightened by COVID-19 but will be a need far beyond the pandemic.