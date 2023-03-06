Coulee Region RSVP — an abbreviation for Retired Senior Volunteer Program — collaborates with more than 70 area nonprofit organizations to provide meaningful volunteer opportunities for people aged 55 and better. The numerous opportunities range from driving clients to medical appointments, grocery stores and adult day centers to handcrafting items (hats, mittens, scarves, wheelchair bags, lap blankets and more) for people who need them. Each year, RSVP donates more than 5,000 such items during a three-day open house. But as every consumer knows, costs have increased dramatically in the past year, limiting RSVP’s ability to get the materials the handcrafters need. Today, it hopes the community can help make up the difference with a gift to the program through the La Crosse Giving Catalog.

Ruth Kinstler is the director of RSVP.

What’s your favorite thing about working with retired people?

I look forward to coming to work each day and being able to interact with RSVP volunteers, whether they have been volunteering with us for a while or are walking into our office for the first time to learn about how they can volunteer. Our retired folks (age 55 and better) have so much to offer the community and it is my pleasure to make sure they are staying busy and not isolated in their homes, which may cause loneliness, depression, etc. The volunteers have such a giving heart, and that is what makes my job so rewarding and fulfilling.

Who is the smartest person you know, and why do you consider them so?

The smartest person I know is my dad, Clyde Wobeck. Even though he is no longer with us, he had so much knowledge and was always willing to share his knowledge, experience and values with anyone he knew or met. He was truly an amazing man with goals and dreams and a positive attitude. He always saw the good in someone and passed that value on to me. He was a Navy veteran and elementary and high school teacher; he climbed Mt. Rainer when he was 60 and visited all seven continents. He was a very loving Christian son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. My dad always took the chance to teach you something in everything you did and share his life experiences with his family. I learned so much from my dad, and that is something I will keep with me forever and never forget.

What are some things on your bucket list?

An item that was on my bucket list when I was very young was to marry an officer in the military. I was able to complete that bucket list item when I married my husband, Dan, back in 1990. He is a 20-year veteran who retired in 2009. It has been truly amazing and a dream come true.

A few other items on my bucket list are visiting Greece, going on a cruise and attending the U.S. Open in Queens, New York.