Safe Families for Children is a unique nonprofit organization that seeks to keep children safe and families together. Volunteer-driven, professionally supported, Safe Families recruits volunteers to become family-like supports for local families facing social isolation. Its goals are to prevent child abuse and neglect, reduce the number of children entering the child welfare system, and support and stabilize families.

Often, families choose to place a child in the home of vetted volunteers for a limited time, so Safe Families keeps essential supplies on hand for volunteers when they host a child and for families they serve when needed. Now it just needs the means to store supplies such as diapers, wipes, underwear, socks and pajamas. Their specific need is listed in the La Crosse Giving Catalog under 1000 Generations, Inc., Safe Families’ fiscal sponsor.

Tracy Trussoni is the development director for Safe Families for Children in La Crosse.

What attracted you to and drives you in your work for Safe Families?

I am a helper by nature, and I love to serve others. When I first heard about Safe Families, its model and its core values of radical hospitality, intentional compassion and disruptive generosity, I said, "Yes! This is what everyone should be doing!" I was a single parent once that needed support, and thankfully, I had friends and family that came alongside me. So many people in our community do not have that. So many parents in our community just need to hear an encouraging word. Through Safe Families for Children, strangers become family and friends, and I get to tell those stories. What drives me to do this work is my faith and that I believe we are called to serve one another. Another huge driving factor to my work is seeing the relationships that are formed through this work between volunteers and families and community partners and hearing the stories of how this work changes volunteers' lives.

What's the biggest challenge you've faced in this job?

As a volunteer-driven organization, I have had to learn to constantly ask myself and my staff, "Is this something that a volunteer could do/be doing?" This keeps our volunteers engaged even when they are not serving a family directly; they can serve indirectly. I had a parent reach out one day who did not have any food for the family on a Saturday. My immediate reaction was to jump in the car and bring groceries, but instead, I reached out to a volunteer that lived in that area. They were happy to bring the family groceries as they just happened to be grocery shopping at the time. This brought another connection for this parent that they did not have before. Had I done it, I would have deprived them both of the blessing.

If you could title your work like a movie, what would it be?

If I were to title this work as a movie, the title would be "It Takes a Village" because if you are a parent, you know that it has not been just you that has had a part in raising your child. Family, friends, neighbors, teachers, doctors, pastors and administrators have all made impacts on my family. I have needed help as a single parent and as a two-parent household. This is what Safe Families for Children does by wrapping a circle of support around families that come to us. We are connecting a family not only to a network of people in the community but also to a network of support through other organizations and agencies that can help them feel supported and stabilize their situation. Safe Families for Children volunteers are stepping up to be part of this village for families in our community.