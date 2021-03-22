Good Works: Salvation Army serves those in need through pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prior to COVID, The Salvation Army hired a housing specialist who develops contacts with local management companies and landlords. Working towards finding permanent and sustainable housing for residents and other unsheltered in the community. Within a two-month period, Salvation Army staff helped over 27 families secure permanent housing to become neighbors in our community.

Generous donations received at The Salvation Army Thrift Store continue to serve clients. All proceeds from the thrift store go to support clients and the emergency shelter.

After normally feeding the community over 94,000 meals per year, The Salvation Army continues to feed the hungry. Hot and cold meals continue to be served six days per week with extra canned goods and donated meals supporting the hungry. Residents staying at the shelter also receive three hot/cold meals a day with snacks. With the addition of the second off-site shelter, home delivered meals are also served to families as well as the choice to cook a family meal together.

Through the pandemic, partnerships were created to better serve our community within the wellness initiative. Prior to COVID, a community health worker was brought on staff to provide resources for counseling, therapy, transportation and social services, and be a bridge to connect with local resources.