Good Works: Sarah Allen, Neigh N’ Bray

Neigh N’ Bray Equine Rescue works to save struggling equines that have been abandoned or neglected and in the slaughter pipeline. Its goals are to raise awareness at a local level and beyond and to find forever adoptive homes where the animals will be treated with love and respect.

All equines coming to Neigh & Bray receive vet, farrier and bodywork care as needed. They also find a stable environment and tranquil, natural setting that allows them to decompress and regain health. In addition, daily interactions with humans help the rescued animals rebuild trust and gain basic skills for leading and picking up feet.

Sarah Allen founded and runs all roles in the rescue operation. To donate, visit Neigh N’ Bray Equine Rescue on Facebook.

If you received an unrestricted grant of $1 million, what would you do with it?

If Neigh N’ Bray Equine Rescue received a grant of $1 million, we would expand. Our rescue currently sits on 2.5 acres which limits the number of equines we can save. This grant would allow Neigh N’ Bray Equine Rescue to find a larger property. This not only would allow us to save more equines from slaughter but also create space for educational camps and clinics, allow pairing and offer a safe space for community members to come and visit the rescued animals.

What’s one thing you wish you had known when you started this work?

Neigh N’ Bray Equine Rescue was established in 2022. Even though I have been rescuing for years, the organization just became a registered 501c3. There hasn’t been one thing that I wish I would have known, as I knew it was going to be a lot of work, so I prepared myself.

Tell us about your favorite horse or donkey.

My favorite donkey and horse are the two who make up Neigh N’ Bray Equine Rescue’s logo, Donkey and Talia. Donkey was my first save. He was a 4-year-old miniature donkey that was sitting in a Texas kill pen. He only had 6 hours before shipping to Mexico for slaughter. Donkey has been with me for almost seven years and will continue to stay with me.

My favorite horse is Talia. When I went to save some donkeys from a Texas kill pen in 2021, I came across this young scared filly. I took one glance at her and instantly took action to pay her bail and bring her home to Wisconsin. What I didn’t know was that this horse would soon become my heart horse. Talia was the spark that showed me I could do more. She is what sparked me to start Neigh N’ Bray Equine Rescue. Talia is two years old and will continue her journey here with me at Neigh N’ Bray Equine Rescue. She enjoys the visitors that come to visit her.