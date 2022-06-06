Good Works: Sarah Gebo of theExchange

TheExchange partners with social workers, advocates and community organizations to provide furniture and other supplies for people struggling to furnish their homes. It begins with community members donating gently-used home essentials, representing everything needed to live comfortably in a new home.

While volunteers at theExchange organize them in a store-like atmosphere, social workers and advocates from various community organizations identify individuals and families who need the service. Social workers then make appointments for people to shop and select what they need. Everything is free of charge, even delivery of large furniture items if needed.

Since its establishment in 2016, theExchange has served more than 2,000 households. Sarah Gebo directs the program.

What’s your favorite thing about this job?This is a tough one! There are so many things that I enjoy about my work at theExchange. I love the fact that we are almost completely volunteer-run. It is incredible to witness the level of commitment and energy our volunteers contribute and to see everyone coming together with one goal in mind, which is making our community flourish in kindness and respect. I learn a great deal from our volunteers as we collaborate and work together. No suggestion or idea goes unheard. I actually started out as a volunteer at theExchange before taking the position as the program director. I always felt heard, respected and valued. This is something that I hope each and every volunteer is rewarded with while partnering with us at theExchange.

What day or event in this job has been most life-changing for you?Every day I meet new people, which brings a variety of adventures, challenges, excitement and learning. Last year we had a gentleman come in for some household necessities that he was otherwise unable to attain. He told us, “No one has been this kind to me since 1999!” Wow! It is unacceptable that anyone should feel a void of kindness like this, but it is incredibly rewarding and humbling to be given the opportunity to impact people’s hearts in such a positive way. It is important that through this process, we encourage clients to make their homes their own through allowing them to choose their furnishings based on their needs and what we have available. This provides a sense of pride to the client when transitioning to a new place. Every client that leaves with a smile on their face makes a lasting impact on my life, and I am honored to be a part of the process.

How do you balance work and life?How does anyone balance work and life? It is important that I stay connected to my friends and family to maintain balance in my life. Cooking has become a passion of mine, and who says “no” to homemade food? One day a week, I make sure to shut off my phone and computer and relax. That might be in the form of a long walk, a book at the river or even a simple snuggle with my four-legged roommates! This allows me to re-energize and refocus on the positives and what the future holds rather than dwell on the challenges. Overall, this job is a large part of my life, so separating the two can be hard, and the reality is that there is no “perfect balance.” It is important to listen to your mind and body to know when you need to take a step back for a moment or ask for help. Pro tip: adopt a cat. They will make sure to lay across your keyboard if they see you working too hard at home!

