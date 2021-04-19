Good Works: Scenic Bluffs fills health care gaps during COVID-19 pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Each day since COVID-19 hit our communities, we mobilized around new and shifting information, instituted new safety protocols, quickly developed new routines and workflows and kept our team intact through it all. We have continued to receive great support from our state and federal funders, along with agencies like the Great Rivers United Way. This has been key to us continuing to keep our doors open with normal business hours and assuring our facilities are stocked with the personal protective equipment needed to continue to provide care. This has also been an important factor in providing COVID-19 vaccines at no cost to our patients and community, which we continue weekly.

We strive to fill the gap for those in our area that are not only in need of healthcare, but also in need of community resources and social support services. Our values of excellence, compassion and community anchor us. We remain committed to ongoing quality improvement, working hard each and every day to assure patients and people living in our communities receive the respect, dignity and care they deserve. We are passionate about making a positive impact in our communities, because we are strongest with welcoming and interactive partners remaining focused on health, social and environmental good.