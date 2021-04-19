Good Works: Scenic Bluffs fills health care gaps during COVID-19 pandemic

As a community health center, Scenic Bluffs advocates for accessible, affordable primary care for those that live and work in our region.
In fact, our mission is rooted in health, access, community and service for populations that have been historically overlooked by the health care system. We are a voice to assure health needs (personal health and public health) are being met.
2020 was truly a year like no other. Little did we know — as we celebrated our 25th anniversary in 2019 — what we could expect as we began our next 25 years of service. The COVID-19 pandemic brought our role in public health and community care sharply into focus, and we have seen the incredible value of being a change-focused organization.
Through the pandemic, our work has focused on testing, treatment and vaccination. To date, we have provided more than 1,400 COVID-19 tests, administered nearly 3,200 vaccines, with more than 1,400 people completing their vaccine series, and maintained access to routine primary care for the more than 7,000 people annually. The Health Center offers medical, dental, mental health, pharmacy, chiropractic, massage therapy and acupuncture services and maintained all care throughout the year. We serve anyone interested, seeking to overcome financial, linguistic, geographic or cultural barriers to care. Our sliding fee scale for people who live near the federal poverty level helps make care affordable.
Each day since COVID-19 hit our communities, we mobilized around new and shifting information, instituted new safety protocols, quickly developed new routines and workflows and kept our team intact through it all. We have continued to receive great support from our state and federal funders, along with agencies like the Great Rivers United Way. This has been key to us continuing to keep our doors open with normal business hours and assuring our facilities are stocked with the personal protective equipment needed to continue to provide care. This has also been an important factor in providing COVID-19 vaccines at no cost to our patients and community, which we continue weekly.
We strive to fill the gap for those in our area that are not only in need of healthcare, but also in need of community resources and social support services. Our values of excellence, compassion and community anchor us. We remain committed to ongoing quality improvement, working hard each and every day to assure patients and people living in our communities receive the respect, dignity and care they deserve. We are passionate about making a positive impact in our communities, because we are strongest with welcoming and interactive partners remaining focused on health, social and environmental good.
Scenic Bluffs is proud to be an independent, non-profit healthcare provider. Ongoing grants and donations support our model of care that recognizes the value of partnerships — with area schools and over 50 other local coalitions, boards and committees. Each day, through dedicated grant funding we are able to dedicate staff to linking patients and community members with social supports — things like getting enrolled in health insurance, connecting with local resources like FoodShare, energy costs, housing assistance and transportation. Support from others also helps us with programs like a senior exercise class, our annual walking program, annual 5Ks and outreach to Spanish and Amish community members.
If you would like to learn more about our mission or services, you can visit us online at www.scenicbluffs.org, or give us a call at 608-654-5100. We would be happy to welcome you into our Scenic Bluffs community.
Mari Freiberg is chief executive officer of Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center.