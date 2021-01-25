Good Works: Scouting during the pandemic

Local programs of the Gateway Area Council, Boy Scouts of America — over 1,700 local youth are involved in area Cub Scout Packs and Scouts BSA Troops — have continued during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scouts are known for being an active bunch, focused on programming in the great outdoors and on providing community service to those in need however able.
As with all of us, in our various pursuits and activities, we have gotten used to the ever-present masks and requirements for social distancing. The same is true in Scouting. When local health recommendations have allowed our groups have stayed connected in person.
Other creative ways that programming has occurred include:
- A virtual campfire: Scout families and Packs and Troops submitted songs, skits, and stories. These were put together into a video which families could watch from their own home. Scouts were encouraged to light up a backyard campfire and connect with other Scouts from throughout our area virtually.
- Scouts pitched tents in their backyards to join in on the “National Camp In” enjoying the outdoors with their family members.
- Rather than gathering in a school gymnasium for the annual Pinewood Derby Scouts dropped their cars off at a common location and the tuned in online to see their car compete against others in a virtual Pinewood Derby.
Program that occurs in the great outdoors was well-positioned to adjust during the pandemic as well. In collaboration with the La Crosse County Health Department operating procedures were developed to lessen the risk of in-person programming at Camp Decorah. The entire camp did not gather at once in the dining hall for meals and camaraderie; Scouts did not intermingle with all others who were at camp at once, but rather stayed in smaller groups for the week; and some high-contact activities like the ropes course and climbing wall were not available. Scouts however did make memories, learn new skills, and develop resilience and confidence during their outdoor adventures at Camp Decorah. Only 25% of Scouting camps operated this summer; we are glad that Camp Decorah was one of those.
Our proudest accomplishment during the COVID-19 pandemic is the great community service which Scouts continued to provide to neighbors and community organizations. Early in the pandemic when a shortage of PPE existed local Scouts sewed cloth masks and distributed them to their communities. Food drives occurred to help keep local food pantry shelves well stocked.
Scouts spent time keeping local parks and neighborhoods clean as outdoor participation surged.
Eagle Scout candidates, youth between the ages of 13-17, looked into their communities and found organizations which could benefit from their service. The Eagle Scout candidate is asked to plan a community service project and give leadership to youth and adults to complete the project which benefits another community organization.
Just a small selection of Eagle Scout projects in 2020 included:
- Building trail marker signs to help other community members enjoy our beautiful bluffs and trails
- Building challenge course activities for a local bible camp giving future camp participants a new program area to grow their confidence and communication skills
- Establishing fencing at the community park in Brownsville, increasing safety in the park often used by children
This is just a snapshot; to learn about more Eagle Scout service projects and the organizations they have benefited, visit: www.gatewayscouting.org/EagleProjectMap
In 2020 the very first female Scout earned the rank of Eagle Scout. We are proud to welcome all youth to experience the adventure, lessons and community service of Scouting.
To help local Scouting stay strong, consider volunteering on a Scouting project team or with a Cub Scout Pack or Scouts BSA Troop; encourage a youth in your immediate or extended family or network to get involved as a Cub Scout or Scouts BSA member; or make a financial gift to help Scout programming develop. To do any of these, reach out to a Scouting team member at 608-784-4040 or gatewayareacouncilbsa@scouting.org or visit www.gatewayscouting.org or www.facebook.com/gatewayareacouncil
Joe Carlson is Scout executive of the Gateway Area Council. Good Works columns, which highlight the good work done by local nonprofits, appear Mondays in the Tribune.