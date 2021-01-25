Good Works: Scouting during the pandemic

Program that occurs in the great outdoors was well-positioned to adjust during the pandemic as well. In collaboration with the La Crosse County Health Department operating procedures were developed to lessen the risk of in-person programming at Camp Decorah. The entire camp did not gather at once in the dining hall for meals and camaraderie; Scouts did not intermingle with all others who were at camp at once, but rather stayed in smaller groups for the week; and some high-contact activities like the ropes course and climbing wall were not available. Scouts however did make memories, learn new skills, and develop resilience and confidence during their outdoor adventures at Camp Decorah. Only 25% of Scouting camps operated this summer; we are glad that Camp Decorah was one of those.