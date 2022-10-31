Good Works: Sherry Beames, La Crosse Community Foundation

In addition to hundreds of grants for nonprofit organizations, the La Crosse Community Foundation also manages and distributes dozens of scholarships to local students. This year alone saw 172 scholarships totaling nearly $300,000. The scholarships support a variety of vocations depending on the scholarship donor’s intent. The yearlong process begins each December.

Sherry Beames manages those scholarships, liaising between the high schools and colleges; corresponding with schools; verifying student information, qualifications and enrollment; and sending award checks to higher education institutions to be applied toward students’ accounts.

Her favorite part of the scholarship process is seeing the recipients’ declared majors as they reflect the bright futures of these students who are just leaving high school and starting in the world.

If you could attend college now, what would you study?

Don’t laugh, but my dream has always been to have a farm. If I could do it all over again, I would choose to study agriculture, specifically organic agriculture and animal science. I’m very interested in diverse farming methods, such as organic management of soil health and alternative pest control. As a huge animal lover, I would want a diverse group of them around the farm! Currently, we have 11 chickens, three goats and four cats. Not exactly the dream farm, but I’m working on it!

What lesson did you learn in school that helps you most in your work with the foundation?

I was the youngest of seven children in a very small town. Both of my parents worked full-time jobs, and I got my first job when I was thirteen. Our small community was supportive of each other, taking care of each other when the need arose. You may not always be on the same page politically or gathered in the same circles, but when the chips were down, people showed up to help. This lesson has carried over in my adulthood, and I am more willing to help others because of it, but also willing to receive help when I need it. Being willing to receive help is important for a few reasons. The first is that it’s a valuable gift to receive a helping hand, a hot meal or a little money if you need it! It also gives others a chance to be the giver because giving to someone who needs it provides perspective and appreciation in your own life.

If you could change one thing about your job, what would it be?

More social events, of course! Most of my job requires sitting at my desk and using my computer, but I love it when fund holders, donors, board members or nonprofit representatives come in and we get a chance to have a brief chat. We also have several social occasions, such as a Jazz in the Park concert, a La Crosse Concert Band performance and Oktoberfest, where we volunteer as an organization and get to interact with the community. I love these events. There are so many wonderful things happening in the La Crosse area, and it’s great to be a part of it in some small way. I’m proud to represent La Crosse Community Foundation!