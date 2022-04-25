Good Works: STAR Center's Ginny Wintersteen removes barriers to activity

Ginny Wintersteen, MD

STAR Center

The Sports Therapeutic and Adaptive Recreation (STAR) Association is an initiative to improve the health of individuals with disabilities or challenges with physical activity. An estimated 35,000 members of the Greater La Crosse community cannot meet the recommended level of physical activity through traditional recreation programs. Consequently, they face secondary health issues.

The STAR Center is a volunteer-driven, collaborative effort with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Viterbo University, Western Technical College, Mayo Clinic Health System, Gundersen Health System, La Crosse County Aging and Disability Resource Center and La Crosse Veterans Center.

Together, they work to remove barriers to activity by providing adaptive community-based programs, assistance as needed and adaptive equipment. They also aim to educate future professionals on the needs of people with disabilities and are involved in research on health outcomes for people with disabilities.

Ginny Wintersteen, M.D., is president of STAR Center.

If you could have any fundraiser for the STAR Center, what would it be?

As a fundraiser, we would like to have an inclusive activity such as a boccia tournament. Boccia is the game of bocce that has been modified to be inclusive and adaptive (hence, the letters “i” and “a” at the end). It can be played by all ages and can be adapted to allow those with physical, cognitive and visual challenges. The entire community can participate together in this fun and challenging game.

During the tournament, we would have demonstrations of our adaptive programs so people can see and try different programs we offer. The event topped off with a celebrity wheelchair basketball game. (Maybe challenge all of our La Crosse Badgers to join us?)

Aside from funding, what’s the biggest challenge facing your organization?

Our biggest challenge is making people aware of our programs. Our target population has never had these opportunities, so they don’t seek out our programs. Individuals with disabilities often do not have confidence that they can do adaptive activities and need to be encouraged to try.

HIPAA and school privacy rules prevent medical providers and schools from providing us lists of individuals of potential participants. We have to rely on word of mouth, providers, social workers, teachers to pass information about our programs to potential participants. Many of our participants do not have access to or are unable to use the internet, so it is hard for them to explore online or to register.

Lastly, many of our target population do not drive and have issues with transportation to our programs.

How would your significant other or kids describe what you do?

I am an advocate for those who don’t always have a voice, with an unending passion for equity and inclusion in our community. I am committed to optimizing the health of my patients both in my medical practice and within our community. I am a firm believer that if, as a community, we share our talents and resources, we can achieve the vision of the STAR Center and improve the quality of life for everyone.

