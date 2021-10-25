Good Works: Supporting families in times of need

The La Crosse chapter of Safe Families for Children launched amidst the pandemic in August 2020 with the generous support of the La Crosse Community Foundation along with the overwhelming support of community partners. Community collaboration has been a fruit of the groundwork in bringing Safe Families for Children to La Crosse. La Crosse County Human Services, Family and Children’s Center and Safe Families for Children are partnering together as Community United for Families (CUFF) to bring the community together to build a network of support around families.

Safe Families for Children is a national organization founded in 2003. There are chapters located in over 70 cities across the United States, UK and Canada. Our goals are family support and stabilization, child abuse prevention and child welfare deflection. Research shows that children who grow up in their own families lead to better outcomes in terms of sense of identity, educational attainment, overall stability, and employment. We are a family preservation movement motivated by hospitality, generosity and compassion to keep children safe and families together.

We mobilize an army of volunteers motivated by their faith to advocate for vulnerable children and socially isolated families. Families facing obstacles such as homelessness, medical crisis, mental health issues, addiction issues, or that lack social support voluntarily connect with our organization or are referred through a community referral partner. We match them with volunteers for a wide variety of support that could look like hosting a child short-term, providing mentorship or encouragement, or providing tangible goods and services.

In La Crosse County, Safe Families for Children volunteers have graciously opened their hearts and homes to families and as a result, we have been able to serve 23 families in our community. 100% of children hosted have been returned to their parents. Through the service of these volunteers, we have connected individuals to one another within our community, provided support to families that are socially isolated and connected families in need to countless resources.

Today, more than ever, many families can feel alone while taking on difficult life challenges. Safe Families for Children volunteers are filling the gap and offer help to families during their time of need. Our circle of support model is designed to serve the entire family along with allowing our volunteers to not serve in isolation. Volunteers are recruited through local churches; however, Safe Families for Children welcomes all interested volunteers from the community at large. Our volunteers undergo a screening process and can serve as host families (open their homes to children from families in crisis), family friends (provide mentoring/support to families), family coaches (support host families and assist parents in reaching their goals), and resource friends (provide goods/services to help families). By providing wrap around, family-like supports community is serving community, children are being protected and families are being preserved for strong and resilient communities.

The work that Safe Families does cannot be done without partner churches, volunteers, financial supporters, community partners and referral sources. We continue to build a solid foundation here in La Crosse, so if you are interested in becoming a volunteer or donating, you can do so online at www.safefamilieswi.org. If you are part of an organization or faith community that you think would be interested in partnering with Safe Families, or if you would like any additional information, please reach out to me at 608-844-8475 x0 or tracy@safefamilieswi.org.

Tracy Trussoni is Safe Families for Children development director.

