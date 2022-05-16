Good Works: Susan Adams, Camp Send a Kid

Camp Send a Kid offers a structured outdoor camp for Coulee Region youth ages 8-12. The camp focuses on developing leadership skills, including responsibility, values, self-esteem and self-confidence, teamwork and decision-making. Camp Send a Kid is designed especially for area youth who may not otherwise have an opportunity to attend summer camp due to financial constraints. Through the generosity of donors, attendance is free to the campers.

Susan Adams is program coordinator for Camp Send a Kid.

If you received an unrestricted grant of $1 million for Camp Send a Kid, what would you do with it?

My first priority would be to ensure that Camp Send a Kid would remain financially stable for years to come.

I would work closely with the CSAK board to make sure that the funds would make the largest impact to our program possible. Ideally, I would love to see as many kids as possible have a summer camp experience. We may be able to run more than one session, being able to have an impact on even more children of the Coulee Region.

This would involve purchasing camping gear to ensure that all campers would have what they need to stay comfortable while at camp, recruiting additional staff members and providing even more staff training to support campers with more diverse needs and ensure a positive camp experience for all who attend.

How do you know you’re making a difference?

Watching and interacting with kids who may not have an opportunity to attend a summer camp and experiencing educational outdoor activities that build their knowledge and confidence is awesome. Getting kids off of the couch and their devices to experience some of what the outdoors has to offer and watching them grow as a person in the process is a neat experience. Helping campers experience new things that may be out of their comfort zone and having them realize that they can do new and difficult things is very rewarding. Watching the staff share the excitement their campers have during program activities is amazing, and hearing the campers tell their grownups all about their time at camp when they are picked up is priceless. Their smiles and their excitement keep me excited for camp every year. There are tremendous benefits to personal growth that kids (and staff members) can gain during their time at Camp Send a Kid, and I’m lucky enough to be a part of that experience.

How would your significant other or kids describe what you do with/for Camp Send a Kid?

My husband: Not only is she a full-time high school teacher, but she spends countless hours planning activities, working with partner organizations, recruiting staff members and purchasing supplies to make camp run smoothly. She’s very passionate about providing the kids a great, positive and memorable camp experience. What started as something to occupy her time during the summer has become a year-round passion.

My kids: Mom takes care of everything that needs to happen at camp. She works hard year-round to create a camp experience for kids who would not have the opportunity to attend camp. She’s good with the kids and good with the people who help her. She cares about her campers as much as she cares about her own kids. CSAK has become something our whole family does, from helping in the kitchen and being a counselor to being Mom’s program helpers. We can’t imagine a summer without CSAK.

