Good Works: Susan Peterson, Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Northwest and Coulee Region

Junior Achievement is a program for K-12 students to help them prepare to succeed in a global economy. In collaboration with teachers, community volunteers come into classrooms to teach the skills they honed through real-life experience. Skills include financial literacy, career and work readiness and entrepreneurship — all of which help students escape or avoid a life of poverty while achieving educational goals and aspiring to careers in which they’ll excel. Junior Achievement currently serves La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, Bangor and West Salem school districts.

Susan Peterson is the regional director of Junior Achievement for the Coulee Region.

Who was one of your childhood role models?

One of my childhood role models would be my mother. As a mom and stepmom, I realize the values and worth ethic she instilled in me carries over to my leadership in JA, as well as personally. My mom was the most selfless and hard-working woman. Her dedication to putting others first in the way she lived made a big impact on me. These values influenced my passion for JA’s mission of serving our youth with essential life skills. I believe in loyalty, honesty and always being your authentic self.

There are now 25 hours in a day! How do you spend your extra hour?

In that extra hour, depending on what it is, I try to get sleep. Getting to sleep is, however, a challenge at this time in my life. I spend that hour taking steps to try to shut down my brain for rest. There are a few key steps I take when I am successful at turning off the outside world. I have a digital bedtime with technology, a cup of sleepy-time tea and a good book to help my mind escape. Each year that goes by, you realize in order to keep your cup full, you need to give your body rest and listen to what it is telling you.

What about today’s youth inspires you?

I have a true hope for service in our future leaders and the next generation. Our young people show optimism in their diverse career selections. Youth are no longer feeling required to move away for a four-year degree but realize they have options of going straight into the workforce and receiving a hands-on local technical degree.

The past few years have been a challenge for those in schools with interrupted learning and extracurricular activities. Now it is more important than ever for our youth to be involved and engaged in their community. The ways I see my kids and other young people get involved are volunteering, having conversations on political issues important to them and making daily decisions that help our environment rather than harm it. Youth remind us to be present and to have a better work-life balance.