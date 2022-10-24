Good Works: Tashyra Jackson, Hope Restores

Hope Restores provides advocacy and support for African Americans in the Greater La Crosse area, working to foster relationships that create more inclusive spaces. Established in 2020 in the wake of George Floyd’s death, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization offers 19 programs and services, including five different support groups for women, men and children.

Tashyra Jackson co-founded Hope Restores with Shamawyah Curtis and today serves as its director of operations.

Is there another nonprofit leader you admire?

I can’t say that I have ever taken the time to consider a favorite nonprofit leader as much as I consider the individuals themselves or their contributions to equality. While there are too many individuals to name, as the list is long and ever-growing, I will say all the individuals I attribute as admirable have hearts that align with social grace and progress.

It’s more difficult to try and name one without feeling guilty about others being equated as less than. However, I will say people like Karen Neuser with the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, Katie Berkedal with the La Crosse Community Foundation, Pastor David Smith with Bountiful Harvest of Faith, Diana DiazGranados and Catherine Kolkmeier with Better Together, and a few others not affiliated with any nonprofits but felt called to take action. These individuals played a huge part in spreading social grace by attending our coffees and inviting their families, colleagues and organizations to come and connect with us as well.

What is one of your favorite childhood memories?

I have a lot of fun childhood memories of growing up in a big family. I had five brothers and two sisters, so there was always somebody doing something that would have you rolling on the floor laughing.

Singling out just one of my favorite memories, though, is when we lived in Madison. When I was younger, my dad would take us to Elver Park to go ice skating and sledding. It was great, and he never cared if we invited all our friends. We would be at that park all day. Noses bright red, fingers numb and ears frozen. Walking pigeon-toed back and forth to the heating shed because your feet are so cold that you ball your toes up in your boots and try walking on the outer edges of your feet. There was 25-cent popcorn and hot cocoa in the heating shed, so we kept the refills flowing. There was no way you were going to convince us kids that we were not having the time of our lives.

What’s one thing you wish people understood better about people of color?

I wish people understood the damaging effects of societal injustice and inconsistency. The book of Proverbs tells us to “get wisdom, get understanding; do not turn away from them. Do not forsake wisdom, and she will protect you.”

Minorities are not wounded by one event alone. Our inflictions are securely woven into the inequalities of systems in place and the individuals upholding them. For this reason, it is important that every individual challenges the lens through which they process the information they receive. Judgment will always be there, so seek to understand, gain wisdom and change the world.