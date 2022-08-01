Good Works: Terri Lenselink, Marie W. Heider Center

The Marie W. Heider Center has become a cultural and artistic landmark in the Coulee Region. Located inside West Salem High School, the center features a 650-seat theater as well as a large gallery space to provide high-quality artistic events and educational programs.

The center showcases various styles of artistic expression and provide numerous occasions for social, educational, and cultural growth. Its educational programming allows school age children to attend as part of their school day and fits with curricular goals of specific grade levels. Local artists dancers and teachers also use the art gallery for public displays and meeting rooms and dance studio for classes.

Terri Lenselink is member of the board of directors for the Heider Center.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve faced in your position with the Heider Center?

The start of the pandemic became a very uncertain time for all of us. We had two shows left in our season and were optimistic we could get them rescheduled relatively quickly. That obviously didn’t happen, and the challenge became how do we keep the Heider Center viable with the very real possibility that there may not be a 2020-2021 season.

We were so fortunate to have many loyal supporters who continued to donate to us despite the lack of a season. We were also fortunate to benefit from grants specifically developed to assist not-for-profit arts organizations like us, including from The La Crosse Community Foundation. Without those resources, I am confident the Heider Center would have been forced to close down.

We also had a very dedicated theater director who agreed to having his hours drastically cut. He did the minimum work needed to keep us in business. Along with the financial challenges the pandemic brought we also had the challenge of continuing to get our message out to people of what the Heider Center is all about, even if we weren’t actively offering programming.

What’s the most rewarding part of your Heider Center work?

There are many wonderful aspects to my work with the Heider Center. I am able to work with a remarkable board of directors who all have a passion for and commitment to fine arts in general and the Heider Center specifically. We all take an active role in the success of meeting our mission.

Along with the board I am fortunate to work with two dedicated and talented employees. Our theater director is Dan Heerts and our business manager is Renee Jandt. Both are part-time employees who dedicate numerous hours and talents to ensure the success of the Heider Center.

Another very rewarding part of the job is getting to meet so many people from all walks of life who enter our theater or art gallery. I enjoy that we put smiles on so many faces and seeing the look of wonderment on children’s faces the first time they enter the theater. It is a very rewarding feeling knowing the good that we do for our community and the economic prosperity that comes from having a fully functioning arts space in our community.

What’s your ideal day off?

Although I haven’t had a full-time job in several years, I find myself with busy full days a majority of the time. I therefore always enjoy a true “day off.” My ideal day off includes a good cup of coffee and a bakery treat from Linda’s Bakery. I enjoy reading, travel shows (especially the last couple years when we haven’t been able to travel) and baking. I am most happy when I have free time in my craft room. I love paper crafts and scrapbooking. Getting lost in the process for hours is truly a delight and most definitely my “happy place.”