Good Works: Terri Wolfgram, Paperback Rider

With a mission to provide free books to people of all ages, Paperback Rider is a Little Free Library on wheels. Terri Wolfgram, who founded the nonprofit organization, fills her bike basket with books and sets up around La Crosse.

Until now, she has mainly set up downtown and on the South Side. But with a new tent and tables, she looks forward to attending events on the North Side and in surrounding communities. Her goal is to acquire a space where she can be open a couple of days each week year-round where people can stop in and exchange books.

How did you come up with the idea for Paperback Rider?

Ever since I saw my first Little Free Library, I knew I wanted to have one someday.

Several years ago, I read an article about a woman in Portland, Oregon, named Laura Moulton, who had this cool cargo bike full of books. She was encouraging their homeless community to check out books. While she started it as a short-term project, they kicked off their 12th season this summer.

In 2018, I had a bit more free time and decided to get a big basket for my bike. I grabbed some books that we didn’t need any more and headed down to Riverside Park. Later that summer, I got a bike trailer, and my husband built a box for it that would open up to display books. By the end of the year, with encouragement from friends, I set up a GoFundMe and raised the money to buy a custom book bike from Haley Trikes.

What’s your all-time favorite book?

This is an impossible question! I don’t remember any favorite books from when I was young, so I’ll start with ones I enjoyed with my kid.

I love “One Hungry Monster” by Susan Heyboer O’Keefe. When my 20-year-old was one, we got it as a board book. Counting, monsters, rhyming, silliness ... what’s not to love? We were visiting the library one day and found the picture book version. There was an entire 2nd half to the story! As a family, we would often recite this from memory during the long drives to Milwaukee.

When my kid got bigger, I fell in love with “The Tale of Despereaux” and “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” by Kate DiCamillo. She has such a wonderful writing style. She gets kids. She’s not afraid to talk about some sad/scary things. I try to always have at least one of her books with me when I take the bike out.

As a teen, I loved “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee. I reread it every few years. It was the first book that I remember really “hitting” me, making me think.

As an adult, I thoroughly enjoyed the Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling. I loved being immersed in the magical world. Those books got so many kids excited about reading!

What’s the most memorable encounter you’ve had with someone while wheeling around town?

There have been so many. I love the people who ask if I have ice cream/hot dogs/tacos. We always share a laugh when I tell them I need to crush their dreams, as I “only” have books.

The first moment when it felt like I might be able to make a difference happened that first summer. I was heading to Poage Park. As I arrived, I noticed a half-dozen kids/pre-teens in the street. They were talking about someone and occasionally swearing. While I was setting up, they dispersed. Most of them left, but two of the younger boys came over to see what I was doing. I told them it was a mobile Little Free Library and that they could each take a book. They didn’t believe me, but eventually they each took one. They ran over to the play equipment and sat on the stairs. One of them started reading “No, David!” to his friend.

Another favorite also happened at Poage Park. I had met three boys that summer and would see them two to three times a week when they came to the park for lunch. One of them liked to chat with me. I saw him there without his friends one day. We were sitting on the picnic table, chatting when a girl walked over. She asked what I was selling. I explained that I had free books. She looked at the books for a bit, then looked at me and Z. She asked him if I was his mom. He said, “No.” She then asked, “Well, who IS she?” Z looked at me, then to her. He shrugged his shoulders and bit and said, “She’s my friend.” He was 11. We’ve stayed in touch, and he’s now a high school sophomore.

