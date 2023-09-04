For anyone who's wondered what's firing inside those tiny, bustling brains from birth to three, the Brain Game demystifies the neural labyrinth of your little one. Instigated by the Rotary Club of La Crosse, the Brain Game brings the latest scientific knowledge concerning early childhood brain development to parents, especially first-time or at-risk parents and caregivers, in an easy-to-read, accessible format.

It's delivered through partnerships with local hospitals and organizations dedicated to improving early childhood development within communities because, as Dr. Pat Levitt, professor of Pediatrics and part of the Center for the Developing Child at Harvard said, "Child development is the foundation of prosperous communities."

Kelly Krieg-Sigman is administrator of the project, determined to keep the neurons sparking and synapses snapping.

How do you believe The Brain Game book helps bridge the gap between scientific research and practical parenting?

It is a low-tech, high-touch tool that not only is well-developed and well-researched but is something that any early childhood educator, parent or caregiver can easily use immediately upon receipt. Great effort went into designing and developing the book so that it would be easy to use. I believe that its most effective features are the free strategies on exactly "what" to do as a parent to provide an enriched educational environment for your child and the simple bullet-pointed milestone pages for parents to use as a guide.

How does The Brain Game stay up-to-date?

The Brain Game board of directors has a standing content committee made up of local subject experts in the fields of pediatrics and early childhood development who are constantly scanning the literature for new advancements. These individuals include representation from both Gundersen and Mayo, as well as a private practice therapist. In fact, this committee just spent the better part of the past two years revising the content in advance of the release of our fourth edition last fall. The Brain Game board is also continuously asking for feedback from existing partners and working on developing a more comprehensive evaluation methodology.

What's the most surprising thing you've learned about early childhood brain development since you began working with the Brain Game?

The most surprising element for me is just how much development occurs during the first three years of a child's life. In our presentations, we use a chart from the research that graphs brain development in key developmental areas such as symbol recognition, emotional control, language skills, vision and hearing. In all of these areas, the developmental sensitivity peaks before age 3. The other revelation is how deeply important relatively simple things like touching, talking and reading to your infant really are. And as a retired public librarian, I am particularly happy to see how much emphasis is put on the importance of reading!