Good Works: The Parenting Places changes, delivers for families

For 30 years, families and child care providers in La Crosse and the surrounding area have found free support, connection, and resources through The Parenting Place. If ever there was a time that parents and caregivers needed support, connection, and resources, 2020 was it. And the heightened need continues today!
In the months since The Parenting Place’s offices in La Crosse, Sparta, and Tomah closed to the public last March, the formats and methods of our programs changed drastically. But the philosophy and mission remain the same: support and empower a community of adults who nurture thriving children.
While COVID-19 limitations have paused some beloved programs, it has also led to new access. This year, parents have connected and participated in programs through Facebook and Zoom, over the phone, and in mini outdoor home visits. One father with a busy schedule was able to take his first parenting class because he could now join remotely. Parents from rural areas have joined virtual parent support programs.
As safety guidance and understanding of COVID risks shifted, our programming evolved to include outdoor programs like Forest Play Shoppe. Families participating gather at parks in small cohorts and focus on the powerful simplicity of child-led play in a natural environment. Outside, parents connect with their kids in a fresh environment, and find much-needed, safe interaction with other parents and a Parent Educator.
Child care providers have been at the nexus of some of the pandemic’s biggest challenges. It has exacerbated the pre-pandemic child care crisis in the industry. The Parenting Place has worked to support providers through continually changing guidance, resource shortages and provider burnout.
Staff coordinated delivery of free personal protective equipment, hosted provider support groups for problem-solving and idea-sharing, and helped essential workers connect with child care. We are committed to supporting providers in offering excellent professional service and working with community partners to problem-solve the challenges the industry faces.
Parents and other caregivers in need of diapers have found them at The Parenting Place. One of the first program shifts we made when our building closed in March was to offer curbside diaper pick-up. Parents with tight budgets often worry more about where the next diaper will come from than where the next meal will come because food assistance is more available than help with diapers.
Access to a source of free diapers immediately reduces parental stress. As the economic impacts of the pandemic intensified diaper need grew. In 2020, over 400 parents and caregivers received 100,000 diapers through our Diaper Bank.
This community has shown truly inspiring generosity over the past year. Because of support from organizations, businesses, and individuals, a grandma received free diapers for the grandchildren in her care, a mother found a listening ear when the challenges of remote school were overwhelming, and a child care provider had an informed mentor when facing ever-shifting guidance about how to safely provide care. I am grateful to all who have supported our work and the work of other organizations helping families in our community.
The pandemic has shown that support systems for parents and child care providers are more important than ever. I invite all community members to join The Parenting Place in supporting and empowering a community adults who nurture thriving children. This work is for everybody.
Check on the parents and others caring for kids in your network. If you’re caring for kids, remember you’re doing your best and it’s ok to need outside perspective, resources, and support. If you have the means, consider donating to organizations like The Parenting Place who are helping families in our community.
Jodi Widuch is The Parenting Place’s executive director. Good Works columns, which highlight the good work done by local nonprofits, appear Mondays in the Tribune.
