Good Works: The Parenting Places changes, delivers for families

Child care providers have been at the nexus of some of the pandemic’s biggest challenges. It has exacerbated the pre-pandemic child care crisis in the industry. The Parenting Place has worked to support providers through continually changing guidance, resource shortages and provider burnout.

Staff coordinated delivery of free personal protective equipment, hosted provider support groups for problem-solving and idea-sharing, and helped essential workers connect with child care. We are committed to supporting providers in offering excellent professional service and working with community partners to problem-solve the challenges the industry faces.

Parents and other caregivers in need of diapers have found them at The Parenting Place. One of the first program shifts we made when our building closed in March was to offer curbside diaper pick-up. Parents with tight budgets often worry more about where the next diaper will come from than where the next meal will come because food assistance is more available than help with diapers.

Access to a source of free diapers immediately reduces parental stress. As the economic impacts of the pandemic intensified diaper need grew. In 2020, over 400 parents and caregivers received 100,000 diapers through our Diaper Bank.