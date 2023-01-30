Good Works:Tim Downer, La Crosse Area Veterans Mentor Program

Thom Downer is proof you can't keep a good serviceperson down.

After helping found the La Crosse Area Veterans Mentor Program in 2011, Downer directed it into a solid program that provided camaraderie and assistance to veterans returning from away missions. Having moved on to a new position with the Department of Defense, Downer saw the LAVMP close in 2020 — another casualty of COVID. But just because LAVMP closed doesn't mean the need for veteran services diminished. So, when a community member asked him to reopen it, he did, once again taking the reins as executive director. As he and others work to restart the program, they need financial support to help cover related costs.

Why should people give to your La Crosse Giving Catalog listing?

The La Crosse Area Veterans Mentor Program and La Crosse Area Veterans Court serves six counties in western Wisconsin, rebuilding the lives of our veterans through support and mentorship. The initiative ultimately led to the creation of the La Crosse Area Veterans Mentor Program in January 2010 and the La Crosse Area Veterans Court in November that year. This was one of the first programs in the state of Wisconsin. LAVMP provides mentorship and support to veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Whether they're experiencing legal, mental health or emotional problems, LAVMP assists and encourages their participation in Veterans Affairs, community-based treatments and intervention programs, and navigating the court system if necessary.

What's one thing you wish people understood better about veterans?

When most veterans return, they become "civilians" and your next-door neighbor again. But unfortunately, some of those veterans are coming back with physical and mental needs. We lose 21 veterans to suicide every day. This is why we need to restore the LAVMP and LAVC. We are trying to reach out to our fellow "Brothers and Sisters of the Band" — to help them navigate mental health, emotional issues and physical problems. It begins with mentorship and camaraderie, but we also help connect veterans to education resources, employment assistance, information on VA benefits and programs, substance abuse and addiction programs, and marriage and family services.

How does your program measure success?

Prior to COVID, the LAVMP and LAVC were reaching out to 75 to 100 fellow veterans in need per year. Because of COVID, we've had to close the LAVMP office for the last 14 months. We have reopened Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. We now have a full-time mentor coordinator who reaches out to veterans in need, and our office manager helps get needed services to our veterans. As the executive director, I interface with the Tomah VA for a lot of the program. Priority one is reaching out and preventing suicide for our veterans. All mentors will be participating in a program this year on suicide prevention.

What slogan best describes the work of LAVMP?

Our mission is "Rebuilding the lives of our Veterans through support and mentorship." As a slogan, it would be "Never Leave a Veteran Behind." The LAVMP can provide mentorship/camaraderie, connection to education resources, employment assistance, information on VA benefits and programs, legal support, and housing/homelessness resources. We connect with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Viterbo College and Western Technical College for our veterans and have connections with programs serving veterans in northern Illinois and eastern Minnesota. Our main focus is serving the Tomah VA Medical Center veterans in 14 Wisconsin counties. With all the outreach we do to help veterans, we are always looking for volunteer opportunities for our fellow veterans.